Pokemon TCG player gets back at scalpers with “evil” trick

One Pokemon TCG player has shared their experience of how they got back at scalpers by wasting their time with this “evil” trick.

Regardless of how fun playing and collecting Pokemon cards is, the TCG scene has always had a few issues. Aside from thieves going as far as stealing cards in broad daylight, scalpers would often empty the shelves before anyone could have a chance to grab a pack.

The latter happened recently during a Black Friday sale at Target. Overall, it’s definitely something that’s been frowned upon in the community.

Amid all this, one user has decided to take a somewhat vigilante approach, getting back at scalpers on other players’ behalf. In a Reddit thread titled “I know morale is low. But I want to put a smile on your face,” they elaborated on how they pulled it off.

Pokemon TCG player tricks scalpers by wasting their time to meet them

The user explained that they have been contacting scalpers to meet them “halfway,” which, according to them, is at least “20-30 miles away from their location.” To top it off, they’re also making them wait as they “run a little late.”

The Pokemon Company / Twitter: @switchstock Scalpers are a huge problem in the Pokemon TCG scene.

So, here’s how it all went. First, they had apparently lured all of them to the same spot. Two were stuck in traffic, while another was “bailing on his plans for lunch” because they were “making a huge purchase.”

In the end, two scalpers ended up meeting at the same location. Interestingly, the user claimed that one of them thought they were the “guy he met up with” and that they “confused him for a buyer.” They responded by telling him he was cute.

Seeing this, many have jumped into the comments to share their thoughts and suggestions, with some even praising the player for doing so.

“Love this. Absolutely hilarious. F*** those scalpers. Can’t find anything my kid wants because of them,” one of them wrote.

“Hahahhaha. Evil, but the good kind,” commented another user.

Meanwhile, one person suggested that they should take pictures of the scalpers meeting up with each other from far away. Replying to this, the user mentioned that they don’t even live in the same state as them, making the whole scheme even wilder.

