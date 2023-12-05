Pokemon TCG player frames “best starter” line up and fans are loving it

A Pokemon Trading Card Game fan has created a framed display of their favorite starter Pokemon cards, with other players showing appreciation for their craftsmanship.

The Pokemon fanbase has been debating the title of “Best Starter Pokemon” ever since day one, with the Gen 1 fans arguing the merits of Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle based on both the cuteness of their designs, strength in battle, and the usefulness of their evolutions.

The battle of the most popular starters has continued to rage over the years, with each new generation introducing a fresh batch to add to the line-up. Eevee also got added to the conversation during the Nintendo Switch era through the Let’s Go games being considered mainline entries in the series.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has starter wars as well, as their usefulness often changes with each card. The starters can also stay relevant across different sets in a way that they might not retain importance in the Pokemon competitive battling scene.

The Pokemon Company

A Pokemon TCG player created a gorgeous display for the Charmander line

A user on the PokemonTCG Reddit has shared an amazing display they made featuring their favorite starter Pokemon line, with gorgeous cards for Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard framed within the glass.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The reason these three cards were chosen is that they’re among the many Pokemon cards that display a sequence of events, with Charmander on the ground of a canyon, Charmeleon climbing up the walls, and Charizard flying away, now that it has wings.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“This frame design is so cool!” one user writes, while another says, “Wow where’d you get the frame? This is so cool.”

Fans creating displays of their favorite Pokemon TCG cards is nothing new, as some people love collecting the cards for their artwork rather than using them for battles. A gorgeous card isn’t much used when collecting dust in a binder, so people put their favorite cards on display.

While some people might disagree that the Charmander line is the best, there is no denying the artwork on these cards is gorgeous and well worth displaying in your home. Yeah, non-Pokemon fans might not get it, but why invite such philistines into your home in the first place?

Article continues after ad