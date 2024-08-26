Pokemon TCG Paradise Dragona counters one of the most powerful decks

Despite the set not being out yet, Paradise Dragona is already having an impact on the Pokemon TCG community.

The reveals for the September 13 expansion set are coming out steadily, with most being received positively by the player base. One reveal from the official Japanese Pokemon TCG YouTube channel has caught the eye of competitive players as it’s a potential counter for Regidrago VSTAR.

With impressive artwork and a duo of powerful Attacks, Black Kyurem ex (011/064) looks like a must-have card for players who want to tangle with the Regidrago VSTAR deck that made an impact at Pokemon Worlds 2024.

The Pokemon Company Black Kyurem ex (011/064) Pokemon card.

Thanks to translations from PokeBeach, it’s possible to see how this Legendary Pokemon could stack up in a match.

This card has the Black Frost Attack which deals a mighty 250 damage. It’s powerful, but it also deals 30 damage to Black Kyurem, too.

The Ice Age Attack is what makes Black Kyurem ex a potential counter for Regidrago. It deals 90 damage, but if the opponent’s Active Pokemon is a Dragon-type, it is automatically Paralyzed. Considering this Attack only costs 3 Colorless Energy, it’s a lethal option for dealing with heavy-hitting Dragons.

While it doesn’t nullify all of Regidrago VSTAR’s possible options, being able to pull off a Special Condition against Dragon-types quickly in the early game is meaningful. It could allow users to set up speedily against Regidrago players, stacking the odds in their favor.

Fans across social media and the PokeBeach forum were intrigued by its competitive potential and stunning artwork, with one player on X exclaiming, “That is SICK!” Others chimed in, demanding to see a Special Art Rare version of this card in Paradise Dragona.

Some players began theorizing how they’d use the card in their decks and whether it would be meta-friendly, with one saying, “It’ll at least be meta for the brief period where both it and Regidrago VSTAR are legal. I know I’ll be teching one into my Lost Zone deck.”

Whether you’re hoping to get your hands on this card for Regidrago-destroying purposes or simply the eye-catching artwork, it’s a shining example of how promising Paradise Dragona is. Make sure to check out our full expansion set hub for all the details.

