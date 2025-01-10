Pokemon TCG leaks tease long-awaited return of Mega Evolutions

Pokemon TCG leaks suggest that more Mega Evolutions will be released in 2025 despite the franchise largely steering clear from the unique Pokemon power-up in recent years.

When Pokemon X and Y were released in 2016, one of the biggest additions to the generation was the emergence of Mega Evolutions, wherein specific Pokemon were able to further increase their power and HP thanks to this temporary transformation.

However, Mega Evolutions quickly found their way to Pokemon Go and have been a staple of the mobile game since, with many eager to know when more would be introduced to the franchise given only a select few mon can transform via this powerful evolution method.

Despite being a game-changer for the franchise, Mega Evolutions were left entirely out of Pokemon Sword and Shield as well as Scarlet and Violet.

According to a new report from PokeBeach, new Mega Evolutions could be arriving in Pokemon TCG soon thanks to a trademark listing.

Pokemon TCG leaks hint new Mega Evolutions will arrive in 2025

Niantic / The Pokemon Company Mega evolutions are popular in Pokemon Go but have been missing from mainline titles since X and Y.

The names of two upcoming Pokemon TCG sets have been leaked online, the names of these new sets translating to “Mega Brave” and “Mega Symphony.”

Given the presence of Mega in both of these names, there is a good chance these will introduce new Mega Evolutions into the game.

PokeBeach further noted that oftentimes, new TCG set names are trademarks within 6-8 months of their release and that they typically drop within two months of a new game. This means these new sets could drop as soon as July 2025 but it’s important to note this has not been confirmed by The Pokemon Company.

With Pokemon Legends Z-A confirmed to be released in 2025 and a recent Amazon listing potentially leaking the game’s release date, Mega Evolutions could play a big role in the next mainline video game in the franchise as well.