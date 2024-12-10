Pokemon TCG: Journey Together set – Release date, Owner’s Pokemon & more

One of 2025’s biggest Pokemon Trading Card Game sets now has an English name and release date, as Journey Together will put Trainers on the cards with their ‘Mons.

While the Pokemon TCG cards primarily involve battles between Pokemon, there are plenty that feature familiar human characters from the franchise, usually as powerful Supporters with effects that can turn the tide of battle.

Journey Together will include card’s from the Japanese Battle Partners set and will feature “Owner Pokemon” cards, combining iconic Trainers and their companions as part of the set. Here’s everything we know so far:

The Pokemon Company

As revealed by PokeBeach, the Pokemon TCG’s Journey Together set will launch on March 28, 2025, with prereleases running from March 15-23. This means it will be the set after Prismatic Evolutions, which launches in January.

Owner Pokemon and theme

The main gimmick of Journey Together is Owner Pokemon cards. These have the owner’s name and picture on them. So, instead of Grimmsnarl ex, it’s Marnie’s Grimmsnarl ex.

It bears mentioning that Owner Pokemon must evolve from their own kind. This means Marnie’s Grimmsnarl ex can only evolve from a Marnie’s Morgrem card and not Morgrem.

The Owner Pokemon cards revealed in Journey Together so far are:

Lillie’s Clefairy ex

The Pokemon Company

Lillie’s Clefairy ex is a Dragon-type killer, thanks to its Fairy Zone Ability giving them a weakness to Psychic-type attacks. The enemy will have bigger things to worry about, however, as its Full Moon Rondo deals 20 damage +20 for each Benched Pokemon, which means a potential 100 extra!

Marnie’s Grimmsnarl ex

The Pokemon Company

Marnie’s Grimmsnarl ex is made for a deck themed around the rocking trainer, as its Punk Up Ability lets you spread five Dark Energy across Basic Marnie Pokemon you own, turning it into an amazing engine for your team.

N’s Zoroark ex

The Pokemon Company

N’s Zoroark ex has the potential to be trouble, as its Trade ability lets you discard one to draw two. More importantly, the Night Joker power lets you copy a Benched N’s Pokemon’s attack, which makes for an incredible combo with the Legendary mentioned below.

N’s Reshiram

The Pokemon Company

N’s Reshiram features a powerful Legendary from Pokemon Black & White, which is sure to be one of the scariest competitive threats in the Journey Together set. The Powerful Rage deals 20 damage x the number of damage counters on N’s Reshiram, for a potential 240 damage for two Energy.

The Virtuous Flame attack is a little trickier to pull off, as it will need a Fire/Thunder Energy combo, but 170 damage is a killer for those who can pull it off. The fact that N’s Reshiram isn’t an ex card also means it’s less risky to run it, as it doesn’t have the extra Prize Card penalty.

The original trailer for the Battle Partner’s & Journey Together set also hinted that Ethan’s Pichu, Arven’s Mabosstiff, and Misty’s Psyduck will appear, though they don’t have official cards as of yet.

Journey Together product list

As of the time of writing, there are no official English language products listed for the Journey Together set. This is expected to change soon and we’ll update this article when they’re announced.

