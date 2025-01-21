Pokemon TCG Journey Together Secret Rare cards leak ahead of official release

The elusive and highly-valuable Secret Rare cards from the Pokemon TCG’s upcoming Battle Partners/Journey Together set have leaked online ahead of their official release, thanks to fans with early access to packs.

One of the reasons why Pokemon TCG collectors are fighting in the aisles of Costco is due to the high value of certain cards. Secret Rares with full artwork that takes up most of the card are extremely valuable to collectors and pro players alike, which is why people chase them so diligently.

The next Pokemon TCG set to launch in Japan is Battle Partners, which will be called Journey Together in the West. Battle Partners is set to launch on January 24, but Japanese fans have gotten their hands on early packs and shared images of cards to social media.

Users on the PokemonTCG Reddit have gathered these leaked cards together, revealing some of the Secret Rares that will appear in the Battle Partners/Journey Together set.

Pokemon TCG’s Battle Partners Secret Rares can now be seen online

According to PokeBeach, the Secret Rares include Articuno, Wailord, N’s Reshiram, Furret, Hop’s Zacian ex, Spike Energy, Salamence ex, and many others.

The artwork on display is stunning, with fans praising the Salamance ex and Furret cards in particular for how amazing they look. Players will be chasing these cards, regardless of their competitive viability, due to how good they look.

It bears mentioning that not all of the Battle Partners Secret Rares have leaked just yet. Cards like Volcanion ex and Dudunsparce ex have yet to appear, but it’s only a matter of time before someone pulls them and shares them with the world.

Considering how quickly the Journey Together Elite Trainer Box sets sold out, there is going to be a lot of demand for these cards when they finally see an English release. These Japanese leaks will give fans a glimpse at what’s going to be worth chasing, when Journey Together releases on March 28, 2025.