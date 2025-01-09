Pokemon TCG Journey Together Elite Trainer Box pre-orders crash Pokemon Center site

Pre-orders for the Pokemon Trading Card Game’s Journey Together set finally went online and fans quickly crashed the Pokemon Center website while hunting for Elite Trainer Boxes.

Journey Together will contain cards from the Japanese Battle Partner’s set. The focus is on Trainer’s Pokemon cards, where a character’s name is on the card, treating them as separate entities. This means Hop’s Dubwool can only evolve from a Hop’s Wooloo and not a regular Wooloo.

The Journey Together set will launch on March 28. The Pokemon Company put pre-orders up on the Pokemon Center website. Users on the Pokemon TCG Reddit were quick to express their dismay, as the website was brought down by the demand.

It isn’t surprising to see Elite Trainer Boxes go so quickly, as demand for new Pokemon TCG cards has been high for years now. Unfortunately, it’s likely that scalpers are behind the rush for pre-orders rather than people interested in owning the cards.

The fact that Journey Together has a high contingent of cards featuring popular human characters, like N and Ethan, alongside their Pokemon means the demand for alt and full arts is going to be higher than usual.

There are also powerful competitive cards that will appear in the set that aren’t connected to the Trainer’s Pokemon mechanic, such as the recently revealed Tyranitar with an OP Ability. The demand for powerful cards will be high, even if they don’t have fancy artwork.

As such, it won’t be surprising to see these Journey Together Elite Trainer Boxes up on reseller sites when they’re shipped in March. The Pokemon Center does limit customers to two units per person, but in an age of bots buying up in bulk, it’s only a minor hindrance to those determined to buy cards.