Pokemon TCG Journey Together cards have leaked from the unlikeliest source

Pokemon TCG’s Journey Together expansion has found its way into the wild more than two months before it officially goes on sale.

Featuring the return of ‘Trainer’s Pokemon’ – cards that feature a Pokemon alongside a suffix naming the Trainer it belongs to – hype around the expansion’s English announcement saw Journey Together products almost immediately sell out after going on sale.

In an obvious snafu, however, cards from the set, officially arriving on March 28, have made their way into the public domain early. On Reddit, one user shared screenshots of three cards from Journey Together they claimed to have found inside packs of an altogether different Scarlet & Violet-era expansion, 151.

Unexpected contents

Elaborating further on their discovery in response to their initial post, the author said, “We were just casually opening 151 packs when we noticed three cards that didn’t fit in the set.”

“Took us a while to figure out which set they come from. The cards seem real, and the package didn’t look tampered with,” they continued, adding, “The giveaway that they were from a future set was the 2025 on the bottom of the cards.”

Screenshots of Hop’s Cramorant, Lillie’s Pearl, and Cinccino, all cards confirmed to be part of Journey Together, were pictured, alongside cards from the 151 set the thread’s author had been opening booster packs from.

Responding to the find, numerous responses claimed to have experienced similar mismatching errors, with many attributing the mix-up to printing factories experiencing increased pressure to keep up with demand.

“Well when they are getting pushed to print a sh*t ton as fast as possible with all the hype and demand, this is what happens,” came one reply.

“This is what happens when they turn printers on overdrive. Everything gets screwed up,” echoed another.

On January 15, The Pokemon Company issued a statement reassuring fans that it was “actively working” to increase production of 2025’s first set, Prismatic Evolutions, after demand far outstripped supply, leading to widespread scalping.