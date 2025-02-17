Pokemon TCG Heat Wave Arena Cynthia cards revealed and fans are hyped

The Heat Wave Arena set is expected to be a huge success for Pokemon TCG and even more so now that Cynthia’s cards have been finally revealed, leaving players extremely hyped by what they’ve seen.

The so-called ‘set of the decade’ will come out on March 14 and includes 63 cards before secret rares and four iconic trainers. Misty, Cynthia, Arven, and Ethan will be featured along with their Pokemon.

While some Heat Wave Arena set cards remain unknown, players have seen Ethan and Misty’s cards, with Ho-Oh and Gyarados taking all the attention. However, now that Cynthia’s cards have been revealed, there might be a new fan favorite among players.

Cynthia’s cards have become an immediate chase for players

A user of the Pokemon TCG Reddit channel posted pictures of all the official Cynthia cards from the Heat Wave Arena set.

As clarified by the author, the eight cards were recently shown at Japan’s Champions League Fukuoka tournament, causing a huge stir in the community.

“Immediate chase for me”, an excited player shared almost immediately, while another added, “DUDE AND A CYNTHIAxRoserade AR? THIS IS MY SET”.

Cynthia will be accompanied by her Garchomp – as expected – though the card that has stolen all the looks is the one featuring her alongside Roserade made by the artist ‘rika’.

“It really gives me Gundam, Sailor Moon, and other old anime art-style vibes. Was not expecting it but I like it a lot”, can be read in a comment, to which another answered, “It’s the same person who illustrated the Matype Art rare, their style is really chef’s kiss, I love it !!!”

Even though there are still a few weeks left until the launch of the Heat Wave Arena set, players are already analyzing every revealed card and thinking about the best deck combinations they can make with the new additions.

Ethan, the Gold & Silver protagonist, is set to have mostly Fire-type Pokemon, including the mighty Ho-Oh, Misty will focus on Water types with an outstanding powerful Gyarados, and Arven will have its loyal Mabosstiff, as expected.

As for Cynthia, her cards include Roselia, Roserade, Gible, Gabite, Spiritomb, Power Weight, as well as the mentioned Roserade and Garchomp ex.

“The deck looks pretty exciting with the power weight and Spiritomb as a single prize attacker and free retreat on Garchomp”, an insightful user wrote about Cynthia’s cards.

There’s still time for players to think about their strategies, as the Heat Wave Arena set will come out in Japan on March 14, 2025. Those looking for an international release will have to wait a little longer, as the leaked Destined Rivals set – which will include the Heat Wave Arena cards – won’t be up for pre-order until May.