Pokemon TCG Grand Adventure Collection: Release date, promo cards, more

The Pokemon TCG’s current release schedule just got even more stacked with the reveal of the Grand Adventure Collection. Here’s everything you need to know about the bundle.

It’s a hectic time to be a Pokemon TCG player or collector. Sets are coming at a rapid pace and despite the tepid launch of Shrouded Fable falling a little short, Pokemon fans have their eyes on the horizon with Stellar Crown introducing the meta-changing Stellar Tera-types to the Scarlet & Violet era.

Article continues after ad

There won’t be a lot of breathing room as the following set; Surging Sparks, has already been announced for a November release. You may want to keep a few extra dollars spare when the set drops because the Pokemon Company has just revealed a new collector bundle.

The Pokemon TCG Grand Adventure Collection features some fantastic promos for fans of the Pokemon Horizons anime. Here’s everything we know about the bundle including its release date and the featured promo cards.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

The Grand Adventure Collection will hit shelves on November 15, 2024. According to The Pokemon Company International, it will be available in the Pokemon Center and ‘wherever Pokemon TCG products are sold’.

The bundle drops exactly one week after Surging Sparks arrives meaning you’ll be able to keep that new set hype rolling. Pricing for the Grand Adventure Collection hasn’t been announced yet but we’ll be sure to update readers as soon as the information is available.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon TCG Grand Adventure Collection promo cards

The Grand Adventure collection is a celebration of the Pokemon Horizons anime and the promo cards in this collectors bundle show off fan-favorite characters from the series. The promo cards included are:

1 Sprigatito foil promo card featuring art of Liko and Sprigatito from Pokémon Horizons: The Series

1 Fuecoco foil promo card featuring art of Roy and Fuecoco from Pokémon Horizons: The Series

1 oversize foil promo card featuring Terapagos & Friends

The Pokemon Company

Terapagos & Friends is the highlight here with some stellar art that features main characters Liko and Roy, as well as Friede and our personal favorite; Captain Pikachu. The oversized card has a busted attack that could potentially hit for 600 damage with a properly stacked bench. For this reason, it likely won’t receive a standard-sized variant for play in the Pokemon TCG.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Each of the promo cards is stamped with the Pokemon Horizons logo and should be a must-buy for fans of the anime. Of course, these promo cards aren’t all you’ll get if you decide to pick up the Grand Adventure Collection.

Pokemon TCG Grand Adventure Collection booster packs

Being a bundle product, the Grand Adventure Collection will also have four booster packs from the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokemon TCG inside. While these haven’t been officially confirmed, promotional images show packs from the upcoming Stellar Crown and Surging Sparks sets.

Article continues after ad

Given the release date of the bundle, it’s likely that these will be the included booster packs. That means folks who purchase the Grand Adventure Collection will have a chance to pull some of those Stellar Tera-type Pokemon and new ACE SPEC Trainer cards.

The Pokemon Company We’re still waiting on that Captain Pikachu promo card.

That’s all the info we have on the Grand Adventure Collection for the Pokemon TCG right now. We’ll be sure to update this guide with pricing and pre-order information as the Pokemon Company makes that available.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re after more on the Pokemon TCG, check out our list of the most expensive cards of all time or the best cards in the game’s storied history.