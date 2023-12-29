Pokemon TCG fans praise hilarious hand-drawn card art

While the Pokemon community is well known for supporting each other, fans are praising this collection of custom card art for a different reason, and it’s very sweet.

There’s a reason people love to collect Pokemon TCG, as beyond those addictive little Pokemon adorning every little wafer of card, the artwork featured on the cards is generally stellar.

Whether it’s just the base cards, Shiny cards, or some of the seriously impressive Full Art Illustrated cards like the upcoming blue Mew from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Paldean Fates, Pokemon fans go nuts for card art of their favorite Pocket Monsters.

In fact, The Pokemon Company and Creatures Inc regularly hold Pokemon TCG competitions, allowing people to send in their designs in the hopes of landing one of those coveted cards on their resume.

Well, for one fan that dream may be far away, but after sharing their art on Reddit, the community is rallying behind them anyway and sending waves of encouragement.

Fans love custom Pokemon TCG art on Reddit

In a Reddit post shared by (ahem) amateur artist Parking_Winner8866, they attach a picture of their artwork with the question, “Thinking about sending my card art to TPC, you guys think I have a shot?”

It’s all fairly tongue-in-cheek, as the art itself is adorable, but perhaps a couple of art classes shy of what many people deem as professional. But that hasn’t stopped fellow fans from flooding the comments with encouragement.

One person comments underneath, saying “These are sho cute I’d love them. They need to keep the exact artstyle.” While another comment adds, “Haha very funny, these are obviously AI generated images or else they wouldn’t look so good.”

Parking_Winner8866@Reddit

Plenty of fans are having fun in the comments, but all in keeping with a pleasantly kind vibe, as one person says, “I love what you’re doing because you’re really nailing the essence of each pokemon. As far as getting picked up by TPC, who knows, but doing what you love is worth something.”

It’s not lost on the original artist, as they comment underneath one post, replying “Thanks so much! This post was very much a joke, but I’m loving the real positivity from people like you :)”

Frankly, we love the cards whether they look amateur or otherwise, and it’s refreshingly wholesome to see the Pokemon community rally around another artist and offer support.

If this has you interested in the Pokemon TCG or collecting some slightly fancier cards, be sure to check out our guide on the most valuable Pokemon TCG cards ever sold next.