Pokemon TCG fans praise “amazing luck” of first pull in 20+ years

While some Pokemon TCG fans open hundreds of packs without getting their chase card, one lucky fan dipped their toes back in after decades away from the game, only to pull something incredible.

Collecting Pokemon TCG products can be a thankless hobby sometimes, as the randomly selected cards in each pack mean that, much like a box of chocolates, you’ll never really know what you’re going to get.

A lot of Pokemon fans have “chase” cards, often some of the rarest and most valuable picks from each release. By doing so, they can spend a lot of money trying to find those mythical rare pieces of card with fan-favorite monsters emblazoned on the front.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For some people, opening a single pack and getting a fantastic card straight away is just a dream, but for one plucky Pokemon TCG fan returning to the hobby after an extended sabbatical, it was reality.

Pokemon TCG fan pulls “amazing” card after 20 years away from the game

https://www.reddit.com/r/PokemonTCG/comments/18fcd2e/bought_my_first_pack_in_over_20_years_and_this_is/

In a post on the Pokemon TCG Reddit made by user santochavo, the fan showed off a particularly impressive pull of Lugia V from Silver Tempest with its incredible Alternate Full Art holo card, only accentuated by the information that it’s their first pull in over twenty years.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As they explain in the post, “Bought my first pack in over 20+ years and this is what i got. Very new to Pokemon cards.” Well, some eager Pokemon fans in the comments were happy to explain just how great of a pull this is.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user whatsupninjaja commented, “This is my only modern grail card.” While another, called Additional_Win3920 helpfully adds, “This is an incredible pull! It’s quite rare and sought after, and goes for about $130 in near-mint condition”.

Article continues after ad

Not everyone was as cheerful though, as Reddit user beauperry864 comments, “Not worth much…I’ll give ya $20 for it.”

Let’s hope this pull helps the user start their Pokemon TCG journey. If they do, they should check out our best Pokemon TCG binders guide to put that incredible Lugia card away safely.