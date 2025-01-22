Pokemon TCG fans issue warning over missing McDonalds collab cards

McDonald’s is currently hosting a Pokemon TCG promotion with its Happy Meals, but fans are warning each other to check their box, as it could be missing the cards that people are looking for.

The most recent McDonlad’s x Pokemon Happy Meal promotion involves buying the food on the restaurant’s official app. Those who do will get a code for a free set of Pokemon TCG Pocket Hourglasses, while the box will contain a small pack of cards.

Naturally, this promotion has seen a lot of excitement from the Pokemon community. Unfortunately, not everyone got what they wanted, as users on the PokemonTCG Reddit are reporting that they haven’t received any cards with their Happy Meal.

Pokemon TCG cards are missing from Happy Meals

The most obvious answer for this problem is that it’s just a mistake on the part of the individual McDonald’s stores. The promotion has only just started, and there is always a chance that people forgot to pack them.

Users have reported that incorrect items get put in Happy Meals all the time. “Yup. I got two Sonic toys in mine,” one person wrote, while another said, “Same happened to me. Got some stupid Just Dance cards or something instead. I would’ve taken some Sonic 3 toys at least.”

There is also suspicion that cards might be being saved for resale. Pokemon TCG scalping is currently so bad that people are getting into fistfights in Costco over boxes, so swapping out individual packs to put on eBay could be what’s happening.

This means people who purchase the Happy Meals should make sure to check that they received the cards. Users in the thread reported that simply asking the staff at the restaurant for them will net you the packs.

The sad fact is that the cards in the pack are worthless, as they’re being given away in a popular fast food chain promotion. Scalpers would be better served hunting for upcoming Elite Trainer Boxes than robbing kids of a Charizard card.

