Pokemon TCG fans brawl in Costco over botched Blooming Waters release

Costco’s accidental early release of the Pokemon TCG’s 151 Blooming Waters Premium Collection has brought out the worst in collectors.

The Pokemon TCG has become a hot-ticket item ever since the hobby’s most valuable cards started selling for millions of dollars. Unfortunately for those hoping to play or collect for the love of the game, the potential to strike it rich has created some pandemonium around the pastime.

The new Prismatic Evolutions set is facing unusual stock shortages and a whole host of Pokemon-related crime has sprung up in recent years. While official releases can be tough to navigate, even for veterans of the hobby, things can get really dicey when unexpected opportunities arise.

Despite being planned for release later in the year, a number of Costco stores have unwittingly released stock of the Pokemon TCG’s 151 Blooming Waters Premium Collection. The chance to get ahold of the product early has led to in-store brawls and other outlandish behavior as resellers and collectors attempt to get their hands on it.

Pokemon TCG fans swarm Costco for early access to Blooming Waters

Initially meant for launch on February 7, 2025, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 151 Blooming Waters Premium Collection was released early in certain Costco stores. Instances of customers snatching products out of others’ hands have been reported, leading to physical altercations like the one clipped above.

Scenes of prospective collectors swarming into stores and disregarding staff have also been shared around. Users on the Pokemon TCG Subreddit have called the behavior “embarrassing” and “childish”.

The reason that certain individuals have been trying to get ahold of the Blooming Waters Premium Collection with such fervor is that it may be the last chance to pick up booster packs from the popular Scarlet & Violet 151 set. The opportunity to get their hands on a full-art Charizard EX from the set is enough to send people into a frenzy.

Since the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 151 Blooming Waters Premium Collection went into early circulation, the products have been popping up online with exorbitant markups. The RRP for the product is $59.99 but eBay listings have them selling for as much as $130.00.