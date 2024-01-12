Pokemon TCG fans blown away by new illustrations for Cyber Judge & Wild Force sets

50 new Pokemon cards from the upcoming Japanese equivalent to the Temporal Forces expansion have been revealed, and fans are absolutely blown away.

The cards are for the upcoming Pokemon Cyber Judge and Wild Force sets which are scheduled for release in Japan on January 26 and are already being met with plenty of hype, especially given how beautiful they look thanks to the reveal.

The exciting reveal includes two new Ace Spec cards along with some brand new illustration rares and secret rares for the legendary Paradox Trios, Flutter Mane, Shiftry, Relincath, and Iron Thorns, and it’s clear fans will be all over the set after seeing its designs.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon TCG fans can’t get over new Cyber Judge & Wild Force cards

As soon as they were released, Pokemon TCG fans were thrilled with the new designs. One fan said they were “Legitimately some of the most gorgeous artworks I’ve ever seen on cards in one set before since 151.”

Other Pokemon fans loved the artwork, with one highlighting the skill of the artist: “Nagimiso art is really good.” Another said that Pokemon “artwork peaked with this set,” eying up the bright Wild Force and Cyber Judge sets when they eventually release.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Pokemon TCG investors and collectors were split between excitement and fear. One said, “The releases are way too fast, our wallets have not had time to recover.”

Article continues after ad

Both investors and collectors have been treated to a treasure trove of new sets over 2024, and especially over Christmas. Among these are Paradox Rift, the Ultimate Classic Collection, and, Shiny Treasures ex. The Western equivalent of the latter set, Paldean Fates is set to launch on January 26.

Other websites are offering preorders for Cyber Judge and Wild Force too, make sure to check out our guide on spotting Fake Pokemon cards should you decide to take that route.