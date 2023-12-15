Pokemon TCG fan stunned by “nuke” advent calendar hit

This Pokemon TCG fan was so stunned by his “nuke” Advent Pokemon Calendar hit, that he took to Reddit to share his pull, only for the Pokemon community to share what was in theirs.

The Pokemon Advent Calendar has received a lot of hype this festive season, with many fans sharing festive cheer after getting insane rare card pulls on social media. One Pokemon fan in particular pulled an alternate art Fusion Strike Gengar, with a market price of $259.99 at the time of writing.

In the run-up to Christmas, the fan sniped a discounted 25-day Pokemon Advent calendar at their local store, “Couldn’t believe my luck! Been thinking about buying this for a while!” they said.

Pokemon TCG Fan pulls card worth $259.99 from advent calendar

The card art is by sowsow, and is part of the highly valued Pokemon TCG: Fusion Strike set. sowsow has been designing cards since Forbidden Light and has several key illustrations in the Japanese Shiny Treasures ex set.

The calendar comes packed with Pokemon toys, TCG booster packs, trainer tools, and stamped holo promo cards which are sure to delight any fan. It is pretty much the closest thing to a Pokemon card lottery that we have in the West.

One Pokemon fan said, “Buddy of mine bought one of these calendars first pack this card second fusion strike pack Espeon vmax.”

Another said their “son just pulled the Mew vmax alt art out of his [calendar]”.

A particularly lucky fan reported having pulled “Pulled Moonbreon out of last year’s [calendar],” another high-valued card from Fusion Strike that sells for over $500 in 2023.

Other commenters were not best pleased with theirs, another poster who was a bit too eager for Christmas described his calendar as a “dud.”

“You still have 11 days to go 😂 you cheated” responded another poster.

In the lead-up to Christmas, the 25-day calendar has brought a lot of joy to Pokemon fans with these huge pulls. If you’d like to buy one, check out our buyer’s guide to the TCG advent calendar.

