Pokemon TCG fan shares “awesome” gift that celebrates a classic Legendary

It’s tough to buy a Pokemon TCG fan gifts that they haven’t already bought themselves, but one fan’s wife went above and beyond for Christmas, and others are incredibly jealous.

If there’s one thing Pokemon fans love, it’s collecting things. From stacks of binders filled with cards, shelves filled with plastic figures, or beds stocked with adorable plush… there’s just so much to buy. Whether you collect Pokemon TCG or play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there’s merch everywhere.

That’s what makes it difficult to find a truly unique gift for a Pokemon fan, as most of the time they’ve bought it for themselves, or it’s something that everyone else has.

Well, one Pokemon TCG fan can thank their wife for an incredible Christmas present, and this one balances the nerdy side of things perfectly while delivering something touching and unique. Almost any Pokemon fan would be jealous of this fantastic gift.

Lucky Pokemon TCG fan shares incredible custom Christmas gift

In a Reddit post shared by Pokemon TCG fan toddkris18, they show off an incredibly detailed Mewtwo lamp, based on the classic Pokemon TCG: Shining Legends Mewtwo card, often called Mewtube in the community.

The original post reads, “My wife knew my favorite Pokémon card of all time is the Mewtube from Shining Legends! She wanted to include that somehow in my gift and this is what she came up with! I think it came out incredible!”

Plenty of other fans are diving into the comments to share praise for the gift, with one person adding, “Sick! Better hope he doesn’t wake up though.” For context: in the original Pokemon: The First Movie, a Mewtwo was imprisoned in a lab, and eventually broke out killing nearly everyone involved.

Other comments add, “Marry her again!” as well as one saying, “You’ve got a good one. You gotta go all out on her now for her birthday” before another person jokingly adds, “Nice! Is she single?”

Multiple comments also ask where his wife bought the gift, and thankfully the person behind the post was happy to answer, saying “Etsy. The seller’s name is BreakWooden. She said type in Mewtwo in tube resin lamp.”

The gift is certainly a hit with fans, as well as the lucky husband, reminding many Pokemon TCG players and collectors to perhaps look a bit further afield when trying to find the perfect present for a loved one.

