Pokemon TCG fan finds “dream” legendary card in a garage sale

In a bargain hunt that many fans will be jealous of, one lucky Pokemon TCG player picked up a binder in a garage sale, and people went wild for what was hidden inside.

Many lapsed Pokemon TCG players have their collections tucked away, with perhaps a collection of older Pokemon cards hidden away in a loft or an attic.

It’s the sort of thing modern fans dream of, coming across a classic collection, and finding some long-lost cards that nowadays could sell for a pretty penny.

Article continues after ad

Well one Pokemon TCG fan is living out this fantasy after they recently shared their haul from a garage sale, and it includes a binder with a spectacular pull harkening back to the days of Kanto.

Article continues after ad

Lucky Pokemon TCG fan finds a classic card in a garage sale

As shared by Reddit user azdfg1, they picked up a binder for $50 at a local garage sale and found an incredibly rare Reverse Holo card featuring Blastoise.

They asked in the comments of the post, “Is there a good way to tell if this is a legit card?” Luckily, plenty of eager Pokemon TCG collectors jumped in to help the lucky buyer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Reddit user Firewalk89 comments, “Looks legit, Legendary Collection reverse Blastoise. Amazing bargain!” While another Pokemon TCG fan called TheBigCG adds, “It’s legit, but please put it in a sleeve asap.”

While the price of the card could fluctuate wildly depending on the condition, a lot of people were happy to throw in predictions, with some estimating the card could reach into the thousands.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user Time_Sail8888 comments underneath the post, saying “PSA 10??? $3000 – $4000???” However, another person called Ag7234 adds “It’s raw dogging in a binder. No chance it’s a 10.”

Article continues after ad

Regardless of whether this Dark Blastoise card is a ten or not, this pull is an incredible find. Whether or not they choose to get it graded properly, hopefully, the lucky person at least puts it in a properly protective sleeve.