Pokemon TCG fan devastated after “brutal” pulls from 90 Booster Packs

A particularly unlucky Pokemon TCG player has shared their pulls after buying 90 packs of Evolving Skies, and sadly it was more “Evolving Cries” than anything else.

Most fans know that Pokemon TCG is heavily influenced by luck. Whether it’s the results of a coin toss, how a deck is shuffled, or even the cards you pull from Booster Packs, a lot of the hobby is random.

However, luck can be bad, and whether it feels like the deck is against you or you fail every coin toss, there are moments when it feels like nothing will ever go your way.

One unlucky Pokemon TCG fan found this out the hard way, as despite buying over 90 Booster Packs in the hopes of pulling their chase card, the results were sadly lacking.

Pokemon TCG fan shares unlucky pulls after 90 Booster Packs

The Pokemon Company/Reddit@thesexysamurai

In a post shared to Reddit, a user and Pokemon TCG fan called u/thesexysamurai shared their pulls after opening 90 Booster Packs of Evolving Skies, and there is not much in the pile to cheer about.

With two Sylveon V, an Umbreon V, and one Duraludon VMAX among a few other V card pulls, there is sadly no Full Art Illustrated cards, such as the “Moonbeon” card that many fans hope to pull from this set.

Other Pokemon TCG players gave their condolences in the comments, with one adding, “Brutal” while another said, “You just spend more than the cost of moonbreon… to not get one.”

One user shared their sympathy by saying, “Damn, I actually feel your pain through this post. I’m sorry bro.” Then, another summed it up well by saying, “More like Revolving Cries.”

We hope this Pokemon TCG player has some better pulls in the future, but this is another reminder not to get caught up in buying too many Pokemon Booster Packs. Sometimes, it is just easier to buy your chase card, and simply open Booster Packs for fun.

