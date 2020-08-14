Pokemon TCG Darkness Ablaze Charizard already selling for insane amounts

The Pokemon Trading Card Game's latest set, Darkness Ablaze, features a new Charizard card that fans are going crazy for. The special collectible is already selling online for a mind-blowing amount.

Introduced in North America in 1998, Pokemon cards became an instant hit and a worldwide phenomena. Thirty years on, rare collectibles in the TCG can sell for over $250k.

The game's latest set, Darkness Ablaze, which hit stores on August 13, has a V-Max Charizard that is already being sold for crazy prices.

New Charizard Pokemon card selling for insane prices

The TCG's newest expansion Darkness Ablaze is now in stores, and features over 185 cards based on the eight generation game Sword & Shield.

The set's V-Max Charizard is already setting the internet on fire. The highly sought after card depicts the 'mon in its epic G-Max form from the Nintendo Switch title.

Over on auction sites like eBay, the collectible has already sold for over $700. Although it should be pointed out, prices like that are for cards rated a 10 by professional grading companies like Beckett and PSA.

While not every card is going to score a rating that high, even lower grades have fetched from $300-400. On average, ungraded versions have been going for around $135. Which is quite a lot of money considering the set just came out.

Those wanting to get their hands on the item can try to find him in stores now as the Darkness Ablaze set made its debut on August 13. Who knows, in another 10 years, this might be one of the next classic items to be worth a ton.

The latest Charizard is already off to an incredible start, given that TCG collectibles have only continued to skyrocket in price as more time goes by. It seems that even 30 years later, players can't get enough of the Fire-type.