Pokemon TCG collectors delighted with prize pack that has “better setlist than Shrouded Fable”

A new collection of Pokemon cards will be coming out on August 14 but unlike the latest expansion sets, you won’t be able to buy them online.

The Prize Pack Series Five has been unveiled by Play! Pokemon, and it offers a wide variety of quality reprints with exclusive stamps. They’re not available for purchase and will only be available as prizes for participating in Pokemon League matches.

The full set list for the Series Five Prize Pack has been shared via the official Play! Pokemon X account and fans are ecstatic about the included cards. Featuring some reprints from popular sets like 151 along with valuable ACE SPECs, this batch of prizes has caught the attention of the community.

The Pokemon Company Prize Pack Series Five with some of the stamped Pokemon cards on offer.

One of the main things that has gotten attention was the inclusion of the stamped ACE SPEC cards. An excited fan declared, “ACE SPEC’s awesome… I can’t wait to not pull them,” while another simply exclaimed, “PLAY STAMP PRIME CATCHER?!??!?!!!?”

Some fans were excited about the potential impact on players, with one saying, “Another source of Earthen Vessels is massively appreciated, they’re really overpriced currently considering how many decks run a full playset. I doubt the price will lower, but every bit helps.”

The full card list for the Series Five Prize Pack was acknowledged by many players in the PokeBeach forum to be impressive. One simply noted, “Better setlist than Shrouded Fable.”

Another ecstatic collector shared, “Oh my god, this setlist is insane. My locals better watch out, I’m coming for these prize packs. My pipe dream of a play stamped Conkeldurr might not have been realized, but it’s a small trade-off for a genuinely incredible prize set.”

If you’re hoping to get your hands on the Series Five Prize Pack cards, head to your local Pokemon League location and get involved with some tournaments. If you’re unsure where that is, head to the Event Locator section of the official Pokemon website.

