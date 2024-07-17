Full art Supporter cards are almost always worth paying attention to when a new Pokemon TCG expansion set comes out. Whether the card features a beloved character or someone that the community likes to poke fun at, Supporters can be valuable collector’s pieces.

The latest Stellar Miracle reveal – courtesy of the official Japanese Pokemon TCG YouTube channel – has been received incredibly well by the community, acting as a shining example of a Supporter card that stays true to a character’s aesthetic and personality.

Featuring Lacey from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC alongside characters Crispin and Drayton, the card was dubbed a “need” by excited collectors on social media.

Stellar Miracle Lacey card named a “crowd-pleaser”

The Pokemon Company Lacey (131/102) Pokemon card.

Thanks to translations from PokeBeach, it’s possible to see how this card might fare in the competitive scene. It will act as a reset card of sorts, letting the user shuffle into their deck and draw 4. If the opponent has 3 Prize Cards, the user can draw 8 instead of 4.

It’s not a game-breaking card by any means, but it could prove useful if you end up in a match where the odds are stacked against you. Getting an 8-card draw towards the end of a match can completely turn the tides, helping you set up a counter or swap your Active Pokemon out for a new ‘mon.

The player reaction to the card has been positive so far, with one ecstatic collector in the forums declaring it, “BEST SAR TRAINER OF THIS YEAR OMG”. Other viewers agreed, praising the vibrancy of the artwork and how other key characters have been featured in the background.

Another excited fan chimed in with their thoughts, saying, “I was so scared that Lacey’s SAR was gonna be overhyped and slammed … so seeing this artwork with so much story going on and so many little details makes me SO happy. This is a can’t-miss card for fans of the BB Elite Four, it’s a crowd-pleaser!”

The intricate artwork seemed to baffle a few players, though. One confused reader asked, “Cute, but what’s going on?”

Based on the popularity of Lacey and how frequently full art Supporters tend to skyrocket in price, it’s likely that this will be one of the biggest chase cards in Stellar Miracle. Make sure to check out our Stellar Miracle hub for more information and have a look at our import guide, too.