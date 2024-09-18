Pokemon TCG caster calls for help after Hurricane Debby destroys home

Pokemon TCG event caster and YouTuber Shelbie ‘Frosted Caribou’ Bou has reached out to her community for help after Hurricane Debby flooded her home.

Debby was the second hurricane of 2024 and made landfall on August 5, hitting Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina. The storm brought massive flooding across those states, including the creator’s house.

Frosted Caribou, who is a veteran Pokemon TGC caster, announced on September 18 that she has put up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the damage and labor required to fix her Georgia home. She said the estimated costs are over $50,000.

“Last month I had to urgently evacuate my home as it flooded with dangerous amounts of toxic sewage water from Hurricane Debby… Since my location is not designated as a flood zone, I was not required to purchase flood insurance when buying the home. Unfortunately, despite my efforts, I have been unable to secure any financial assistance through my homeowner’s insurance. All of my claims and appeals have been denied,” she said.

The creator revealed the damage brought on by the hurricane in a video on her social media, showcasing how the flood water brought in worms, fish, and eventually mold to her abode.

She said she is sleeping on an air mattress on the second floor of her house as she can “no longer afford a hotel.”

The Pokemon TGC caster is still working on tournaments, as she appeared on the broadcast for the Baltimore Regional and the 2024 Pokemon World Championship. Frosted Caribou said she is looking to book more events to cast, and other local jobs to keep herself afloat and fix the house.

She will not resume making content in the meantime. Her last video was released on May 11, 2024.

“All donations will go directly toward fixing my house to make it fully habitable and operational once more. I am grateful for any financial contribution, no matter how small. Since I’ll never be able to pay for repairs on my own, every little bit helps,” Frosted Caribou said.

The current goal for the GoFundMe is set at $25,000. $1,079 has been raised so far at the time of writing.