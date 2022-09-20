Pokemon TCG pre-order reveals new Arceus VSTAR Ultra Premium Collection details

Fans of the Pokemon TCG can get an early look at the contents of the Arceus VSTAR Ultra Premium Collection on GameStop. The pre-orders have launched before the official reveal of the box on the Pokemon website.

Despite no formal announcement from The Pokemon Company, details for another Ultra Premium Collection have surface online – and this time it will feature Mythical Arceus. The new collection comes just weeks before the Charizard Ultra Premium Collection is due to hit store shelves.

Unlike standard collector boxes for the Pokemon TCG, Ultra Premium sets have a number of special additions. The boxes themselves are often of high quality, with gold or silver inlay alongside etched Pokemon motifs. The sets usually contain metal dice and tokens, and rare promo cards.

With the end of the Sword & Shield Pokemon TCG expansions in sight, many players have been eagerly awaiting any details about upcoming products. The Arceus VSTAR Ultra Premium Collection could be one of the last for the Sword & Shield run, making it a special find for fans.

When will the Pokemon Arceus VSTAR Ultra Premium Collection release?

According to the pre-order listing for the set on GameStop.com, the set will release December 16, 2022.

Pre-orders are currently available on the GameStop website and are listed at 99.99 USD. This is 20 USD cheaper than the Pokemon TCG Charizard Ultra Premium Collection releasing in October.

According to the description for the set, players will find the following inside the collection:

15 Pokémon TCG booster packs

1 metal Arceus V card

1 metal Arceus VSTAR card

1 Arceus playmat

1 metal Arceus coin

6 metal damage counter dice

1 acrylic VSTAR marker

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

It is even possible Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest booster packs could be included in the boxes, as the upcoming Sword & Shield expansion will release early in November. This will give those filling out collections the chance to get several booster packs at a good price.

Hopefully, and official announcement for the Arceus VSTAR Ultra Premium Box will come soon, offering players more information on what to expect in the unique set.