Pokemon TCG breaks Guinness World Record for unboxing livestream

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has achieved a Guinness World Record for an unusual reason, as fans and influencers worldwide gathered to tear open packs for a day straight.

Trading card unboxing videos have carved out an audience online, even for people who don’t play the games. There’s a certain thrill in watching someone’s reaction when they draw an expensive or extremely rare card.

The love for unboxing Pokemon TCG packs is now confirmed via a Guinness World Record. The official Pokemon TCG UK Twitter/X account has confirmed that a record has been set for the longest unboxing livestream video, with over twenty-four-hours clocked in.

The task involved fans and influencers throughout Europe opening more than 1,500 Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks booster packs over the course of a single livestream that lasted over a day.

Those excepting influencers to suddenly have a lot of Basic Energy coasters in their homes needn’t worry, as all of the cards drawn are being bound and given to children’s charities, including Barnardo’s in the UK.

This isn’t the first time that Pokemon has achieved a Guinness World Record, as it previously earned one for the Gen 1 games being the best-selling RPG of all time. Pokemon Go has also earned several accolades for its popularity and revenue.

The only question now is whether Pokemon’s biggest rivals, Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh!, will take this sitting down. Could we see a twenty-five-hour unboxing livestream when Innistrad Remastered is released in 2025, or would that be too petty?

Regardless, the Pokemon TCG is flying high at the moment, thanks to the growing popularity of Pokemon Pocket introducing players to a condensed version of the game. Those who tuned in to the unboxing livestream were given a glimpse at what the real-world fans are playing, and witnessing the horrors of some truly OP cards that have yet to make it to Pocket.