Pokemon TCG Battle Partners uses same power as Pocket’s most infamous card

A card from the Pokemon TCG’s upcoming Battle Partners/Journey Together set features an improved version of one of the most feared effects in Pocket and will be familiar to anyone who has faced one of the most OP decks in the Genetic Apex era.

Like Magic: The Gathering, the Pokemon TCG relies on source cards that power your creatures. In the Pokemon TCG, there are energy cards that are needed to either attack or run away.

Article continues after ad

To prevent the chances of not having enough Energy in hand, there are popular cards that can pull them from the deck, such as Energy Search Pro, ensuring you have what you need when you need it.

A new card in the upcoming Battle Partners set (which will be released in the West as part of the Journey Together expansion on March 28) doesn’t need help when it comes to Energy. The effect is eerily similar to a Pokemon Pocket effect that has been a dominant force in the meta since day 1.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Battle Partners Articuno improves Misty’s OP Energy draw effect

The new Articuno card (shown above on the PokemonTCG Reddit,) has been revealed and translated on PokeBeach. Its first attack requires an Energy of any kind, and it allows the Articuno to search the deck for two Water Energy and attach it to the Pokemon.

This will allow Articuno to perform its second, more powerful attack, which requires three Energy, two of which need to be Water. The attack deals a mighty 110 damage and only requires a single round of setup, thanks to its other move.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, this draws comparisons to the Misty Supporter card from Pokemon Pocket, which draws extra Water Energy from the Energy Zone and attaches it to Pokemon. If anything, Articuno’s power is better, because it doesn’t require a coin flip.

The downside is that Articuno needs to be in the Active position for its search to do anything. Misty’s power works with other Pokemon and can provide a ton more Energy, but there’s always a chance of it fizzling out and not working.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, it’s not just Articuno’s combat skills that excite fans, as the gorgeous alternate art may be a high-value card when Journey Together launches. An improved Misty draw is all well and good, but the scalpers will be chasing this bird for its monetary value, not its strength.