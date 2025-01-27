Pokemon TCG Battle Partners misprint has become set’s most expensive card

One Pokemon TCG card has become the most expensive in the Japanese Battle Partners set because of a misprint error.

The Battle Partners expansion was released in Japan on January 24, 2025, bringing about the return of the Trainer’s Pokemon game mechanic. This same expansion pack will launch in the West this spring on March 28 as part of the Journey Together set.

Pokemon TCG collectors who purchase the set’s booster pack can expect to find the likes of N’s Zoroark, Hop’s Zacian, and Lillie’s Clefairy.

Of course, fans will also be on the lookout for rares such as N’s Zoroark ex, which counts among the most valuable Double Rares in the set. But the most expensive card in the pack overall actually owes its value to its status as a misprint.

Pokemon TCG Battle Partners misprint is worth a lot of money

According to the Pokemon TCG fan site PokeBeach, there is a common misprint of the gold N’s Zoroark ex in the Japanese Battle Partners pack. The card mistakenly has the same texture as the Special Illustration Rare version.

It’s a neat-looking card regardless of the error, and its value exemplifies as much. PokeBeach notes the misprinted version of the gold N’s Zoroark ex bears a price tag of 80,000 yen on auction sites, which translates to approximately $518 USD.

The Pokemon Company via PokeBeach Left: #131 N’s Zoroark ex (error); Right: #127 N’s Zoroark ex

Misprinted Pokemon cards always climb in value as soon as collectors catch wind of their existence.

Things like misspellings, image errors, ink stains, and misaligned holographic foil serve as but a few examples of printing hiccups that will immediately jack up a TCG card’s overall worth on the market.

As such, it should come as no surprise that the misprint in Pokemon TCG’s new Battle Partners set has already piqued the interest of collectors from around the world.