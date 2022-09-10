Pokemon Sword & Shield: how to catch Shiny Snom during the Wild Area event

Pokemon Sword & Shield is celebrating the full moon with squirmy, wormy Max Raid Pokemon. Those who participate in the event will potentially have the chance to encounter a Shiny Snom.

Pokemon Sword & Shield have announced a new Wild Area News update for a moon-themed event happening in September. These updates, which function similarly to spotlight events in Pokemon Go, give players the chance to hunt specific Pokemon species in the Raid Dens around Galar’s Wild Areas.

The current event features the Ice/Bug-type Pokemon Snom, the Water-type Pyukumuku, and the Electric-type Pincurchin. Each species resembles a type of worm or round water animal like a Sea Urchin.

The event will be taking place in Sword & Shield until September 18, 2022, at 4:59 PM local time.

How to catch a Shiny Snom during the Wild Area event

According to the update on the official Pokemon website, the event offers a slight boost to Shiny Snom encounters.

The first step to hunting a Shiny Snom during the Sword & Shield event will be updating the Wild Area News. Players can do this by opening the internet through the Y-Comm or simply selecting “Mystery Gift” in the main menu. From here, choosing “Get the Wild Area News” will update the game for the player.

However, obtaining Shiny Snom isn’t as simple as jumping into any glowing Pokemon Den in the Wild Area featuring the little worm. Sword & Shield players will want to find dens showing a Five-Star challenge rating.

According to the event breakdown provided by Serebii.net, these rare dens will be the only way to gain the 2% boost in finding a Shiny Snom.

Will Pyukumuku and Pincurchin have boosted Shiny odds?

The other Pokemon featured in the Sword & Shield events will not have boosted odds of being Shiny. However, they will maintain their regular Shiny chances. This is a potential 1 in 4096 for players without a Shiny charm or potential a 1 in 1365 with the Shiny Charm.

Thanks to the increased chances of encountering these Pokemon in the Wild Area during the event, there is a better opportunity for those looking for Shiny Pyukumuku and Pincurchin may stumble across one.

Because each of these Pokemon has unique abilities, and fun Shiny forms, this Sword & Shield event makes every den encounter a possible treasure trove worth investigating.