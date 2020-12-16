Pokemon Sword & Shield to get epic new card set based on Urshifu - Dexerto

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is getting a new expansion themed after Sword & Shield Legendary ‘mon, Urshifu. Battle Styles will introduce a new mechanic based off the Isle of Armor character’s dual-types.

Pokemon Sword & Shield got new Legendary called Urshifu in June with the release of The Isle of Armor DLC on the Nintendo Switch. Players had to choose between the ‘mon’s two Fighting types – Rapid or Single strike.

In 2021, the dual mechanic will be brought to the TCG with the release of the new expansion, Battle Styles. While heavily themed around the Gen 8 character, the set will feature plenty of goodies including a rare Mimikyu V collectible.

Pokemon Sword & Shield gets new card expansion

The Pokemon Company announced the new set on December 15, and revealed that it would be centered on Isle of Armor’s Urshifu. The release introduces a new type of card based around the ‘mon’s gimmick – Rapid and Single strike.

The Sword & Shield expansion will hit stores in March 2021, and it features over 160 cards, including 12 V, 6 VMAX & 16 full art. According to PokeGuardian, fan favorites Tyranitar and Mimikyu will make their appearance in the set.

Battle Styles got an epic trailer to showcase the new battle mechanic being introduced into the TCG. The one minute and 30 second video shows the The Isle of Armor Legendaries duking it out with their Rapid & Single Strike moves.

Like most expansions, Battle Styles will have an Elite Trainer box that collectors will want to get their hands on. The special edition includes eight booster-packs, a guide, and special card sleeves.

Beyond the usual assortment of items that release each time an expansion drops, the upcoming set will also have special Blister Packs which contain promo cards of Eevee and its evolution, Jolteon.

Pokemon fans looking to get their hands on the expansion should probably pre-order before its March 19 release date. Due to the hobby’s recent explosion in popularity, TCG products have been hard to come by.

Previous sets like Champion’s Path, for instance, sold out almost instantly, and are still difficult to find. The fact that Battle Styles debuts around Pokemon’s 25th anniversary will probably make it a hot item.