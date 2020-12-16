 Pokemon Sword & Shield to get epic new card set based on Urshifu - Dexerto
Pokemon Sword & Shield to get epic new card set based on Urshifu

Published: 16/Dec/2020 1:37

by Brent Koepp
PokeGuardian / The Pokemon Company / PidgiWiki

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is getting a new expansion themed after Sword & Shield Legendary ‘mon, Urshifu. Battle Styles will introduce a new mechanic based off the Isle of Armor character’s dual-types.

Pokemon Sword & Shield got new Legendary called Urshifu in June with the release of The Isle of Armor DLC on the Nintendo Switch. Players had to choose between the ‘mon’s two Fighting types – Rapid or Single strike.

In 2021, the dual mechanic will be brought to the TCG with the release of the new expansion, Battle Styles. While heavily themed around the Gen 8 character, the set will feature plenty of goodies including a rare Mimikyu V collectible.

Screenshot of Pokemon cards from Battle Styles expansion.
The Pokemon Company / PokeGuardian / Pixabay
The TCG set will introduce a new type of cards called Rapid Strike and Single Strike.

Pokemon Sword & Shield gets new card expansion

The Pokemon Company announced the new set on December 15, and revealed that it would be centered on Isle of Armor’s Urshifu. The release introduces a new type of card based around the ‘mon’s gimmick – Rapid and Single strike.

The Sword & Shield expansion will hit stores in March 2021, and it features over 160 cards, including 12 V, 6 VMAX & 16 full art. According to PokeGuardian, fan favorites Tyranitar and Mimikyu will make their appearance in the set.

Battle Styles got an epic trailer to showcase the new battle mechanic being introduced into the TCG. The one minute and 30 second video shows the The Isle of Armor Legendaries duking it out with their Rapid & Single Strike moves.

Like most expansions, Battle Styles will have an Elite Trainer box that collectors will want to get their hands on. The special edition includes eight booster-packs, a guide, and special card sleeves.

Screenshot of Pokemon TCG Battle Styles expansion Elite trainer box.
PokeGuardian / The Pokemon Company
The Sword & Shield expansion will have an Elite Trainer Box for sale.

Beyond the usual assortment of items that release each time an expansion drops, the upcoming set will also have special Blister Packs which contain promo cards of Eevee and its evolution, Jolteon.

Screenshot of Pokemon TCG Battle Styles expansion blister pack featuring Eevee & Jolteon promo.
PokeGuardian / The Pokemon Company
The TCG set will also include Eevee promos in specific blister packs.

Pokemon fans looking to get their hands on the expansion should probably pre-order before its March 19 release date. Due to the hobby’s recent explosion in popularity, TCG products have been hard to come by.

Previous sets like Champion’s Path, for instance, sold out almost instantly, and are still difficult to find. The fact that Battle Styles debuts around Pokemon’s 25th anniversary will probably make it a hot item.

Among Us

Among Us now available on Nintendo Switch with cross-platform play

Published: 16/Dec/2020 1:21

by Andrew Amos
Among Us on Nintendo Switch
Innersloth

Among Us is going live on consoles, with the hit mobile and PC title being ported onto the Nintendo Switch. Innersloth have also revealed the new release will have cross-platform play with its PC and mobile compatriots.

Among Us is finally hitting consoles. After months of players demanding more access to the hit game, Innersloth’s party classic is finally arriving on the Nintendo Switch.

The developers announced the game was going live, effective immediately, on the Nintendo eShop on December 15.

How much does Among Us on Nintendo Switch cost?

Among Us on the Nintendo Switch is unfortunately not a free title. However, it won’t break the bank too much. The game itself costs $5 USD on the eShop, making it the same price as the PC version. There is no physical copy.

However, players will be required to pay a subscription fee for Nintendo Online to access the online multiplayer function. You can sign up for a 7-day free trial, but after that, it’ll cost you $3.99 USD for one month, or $19.99 USD for the whole year.

How to play Among Us cross-play on the Nintendo Switch

You don’t really even have to lift up a finger to cross-play with your PC or mobile friends on Among Us. The game is automatically integrated with cross-play, so you can join any lobby as long as you have the code.

Even better, if you are on the same Wi-Fi network, you can play local multiplayer with up to nine others as well. You won’t need a Nintendo Online subscription to use local multiplayer.

Among Us gameplay
Innersloth
Among Us on Nintendo Switch will have cross-play, but no cross-progression.

As for cross-progression, that remains to be seen. Given each client uses a different log-in system, there’s no way to transfer unlocked items between platforms.

The Among Us Nintendo Switch version will be updated on the same schedule as the PC and mobile versions. This means players will get access to the new map, Airship, when it drops in early 2021.

Any future new content will also be pushed out onto all platforms at the same time, and you can still take advantage of promotions like Twitch Drops if you link your accounts together.