Pokemon Sword & Shield players to get refunds for wrong Expansion Pass

On June 17, Pokemon Sword & Shield received its first DLC called The Isle of Armor. To play it, fans had to buy the Expansion Pass, but some accidentally paid for the wrong version meaning they had to buy it twice.

The Expansion Pass costs $29.99 / £26.99 and gives players access to two sets of DLC – The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. The first set of content is already out, and transports players to an island centered around a fighting dojo. It offers a fresh storyline and monsters, as well as new Legendary Pokemon Kubfu.

Both Sword and Shield have separate Passes for each version, meaning it's not just one for all. Unfortunately, some players were unaware of this, and bought the wrong one for their game with no way to claim their money back.

Pokemon Expansion Pass refunds

According to Nintendo's Support page, the company is "unable to provide refunds or exchanges for mistaken purchases." This meant that those that had mistakenly dropped their cash on the wrong DLC version were out of luck – until now.

On June 20, the official Twitter account for Nintendo of America appeared to have recognized the severity of the issue, and tweeted out a support link for players. "Please ensure you select the one that corresponds with the version of the game you own. If you mistakenly purchased the incorrect pass, please contact customer support."

When purchasing the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass or Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass, please ensure you select the one that corresponds with the version of the game you own. If you mistakenly purchased the incorrect pass, please contact customer support. https://t.co/nPmIXrIe59 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2020

If you've yet to get the Expansion Pass for Sword & Shield, take this as a stark reminder to double-check which one you're buying before you go through with it to avoid a potential headache.

The easiest way of doing so is by following the link from inside the game itself, which will take you to the correct purchase page for your version.

If you've already played through The Isle of Armor and itching for more, the game's next set of DLC, The Crown Tundra, is set to release some time in the Fall.

It promises to add even more content to Sword & Shield, including Galarian forms of Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres, and also two new Regis.