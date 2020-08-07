Pokemon Sword & Shield players receive fake Zarude from livestreams

Sword & Shield's latest Legendary Pokemon Zarude has finally arrived. However, some players are receiving hacked versions of the Dark/Grass type monster from streamers giving them out as gifts.

The latest Pokemon movie, Coco, is set to hit theaters in late 2020. To celebrate, Game Freak is giving out codes for Zarude and a shiny Celebi to those who pre-order tickets for the film. Unfortunately, the promotion is only available in Japan at this current time.

However, some fans who are eager to get their hands on the newest Sword & Shield monster are reportedly being given hacked versions of the character during streams and surprise trades. Here's what you need to know about how to tell if the 'mon is legitimate.

Hacked Zarude given out during Pokemon streams

While Coco is still months away from release, the film's promotional giveaway launched on August 7. Those who pre-ordered tickets to see the movie were given a serial code which could be redeemed in Sword & Shield for Zarude as well as a shiny Celebi.

The giveaway is for Japan only, and most retail locations required the buyer to go in person to physically get the code. However according to Pokemon outlet Serebii, players began reporting that Zarudes were being given out for free during livestreams. Only problem is, they aren't legitimate.

Serebii's webmaster Joe Merrick first reported the discovery on August 7, explaining that "various streamers are sending people shiny Celebi/Zarude with Master Balls attached, some apparently saying the event comes with them. They do not. Celebi has a lucky Egg, Zarude Leftovers." The tweet then warned users that "if they send you one with a Master Ball, it is almost certainly hacked."

Various streamers are sending people Shiny Celebi/Zarude with Master Balls attached, some apparently saying the event comes with them.



They do not. Celebi has a Lucky Egg, Zarude Leftovers.



If they send you one with a Master Ball, it is almost certainly hacked. Be careful pic.twitter.com/HWXp2lTDPZ — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) August 7, 2020

Others began to report receiving the Legendary 'mon during surprise trades. Many of them are hacked versions as the character has now been duplicated after official release. The best way insure your Zarude is legit is to buy from a Japanese website, or to buy a serial code for the characters from somebody in Japan rather than getting them in a trade.

Some telltale signs that your Zarude and shiny Celebi are legit is that they should come in a Cherish Ball and be at least level 60. If you are going to buy a code on sites like eBay, make sure you buy a serial code and that the seller has a good rating.

Players lucky enough to get their hands on the Legendary monsters can also score Ash Ketchum's cap in Sword & Shield by visiting the professor at the Isle of Armor's train station. At the time of writing, there is still no word as to when North America will be getting the promotion.