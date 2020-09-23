Pokemon Sword & Shield players horrified over "sick" curry ingredient

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player was mortified after discovering a disturbing ingredient that can be used to make curry. The hilarious discovery will make fans think differently about Galar region cuisine.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title had Trainers exploring the Galar region, and included new mechanics such as Dynamaxing and Raids.

The RPG also introduced a new camping feature that allows players to cook curry for their 'mons. However, one fan was left disgusted when they discovered one of the ingredients that can be used in the food is from a less-than-savory place.

Pokemon community grossed out by curry ingredient

While it’s been known since 2019 that the game’s list of curry ingredients also included a Slowpoke’s Tail, some are only now learning this fact in 2020.

Yes, you read that right – you can roast and eat a piece of Slowpoke in Sword & Shield. Reddit user ‘Cringing_Regrets’ made the discovery on September 22, and shared a screenshot of their in-game Trainer eating the food.

“I’m just gonna leave this here...” the user wrote, as they showed the Slowpoke Tail roasted and covered in curry sauce. Even more disturbing, was that their own Galarian Slowpoke was also chowing down on the body part.

Pokemon players reacted to the post, and were shocked after learning about the curry ingredient for the first time. Those that already knew about it were disturbed that he fed the tail to his pet Slowpoke, such as user 'justausername0985' who exclaimed, "You are cursed." Another fan agreed and said, "You are a sick individual but I appreciate that."

This revelation isn’t exactly new, as the idea was originally introduced in Gen II’s Gold & Silver in 1999. Slowpoke's tail being a delicacy has also been mentioned numerous times over the years in the manga, and was even a plot line in the anime.

Sword & Shield is the first title that actually allows the player to eat it themselves, which is kind of odd considering it was portrayed as being morally questionable in past storylines. All that said, the Gen VIII RPG states that the tails used in curry have "naturally" fallen off the creature, so it isn't THAT bad – although still kind of creepy.