Pokemon Sword & Shield player makes luckiest Shiny Pokemon discovery ever - Dexerto

Hunting Shiny Pokemon can be one of the most arduous tasks in Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Galar Region, but luckily for this trainer things were made easier than ever.

There are all sorts of different ways you can use to track down Shinies in the various Pokemon games. You can do it by using a Shiny Charm, which increases your chance of finding one by three, or chain count in locations – fainting the same Pokemon over and over.

With the chances always stacked against you for finding one, however, it can be difficult to keep the motivation going to find more.

That being said, not all of us have to grind away for hours on end to get a super rare encounter.

Lucky Shiny Pokemon encounter takes trainer by surprise

On March 5, Reddit user 986JCC told an amusing story on the Pokemon Sword and Shield subreddit.

They posted: “I wasn’t paying attention during my shiny female Salandit hunt and this other shiny rudely bumped into me.” While the tone of the post might be one of annoyance, we can assure you it’s in jest.

This is one of the luckiest encounters you are going to see, as the Shiny Sudowoodo chose to approach the trainer – who could have been searching for one of these things for hours.

As the post mentions, they were actually looking for a Shiny female Salandit at the time. In the Galar Region, Salandit will only evolve if its gender is female, where it turns into a Salazzle at level 33.

While it didn’t quite complete their objective of finding one of those, the luck involved here is crazy. If we could all have Shiny Pokemon approaching us, waiting to be caught, the hunting grind wouldn’t be as bad.