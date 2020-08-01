Pokemon Sword & Shield player creates amazing new Eevee evolution types

A talented Pokemon Sword & Shield fan gave Eevee new evolution types with some mind-blowing creations. The artist expanded the beloved character's Eeveelutions with epic concepts.

Pokemon made its debut with Red & Blue in 1998 on the Game Boy. The groundbreaking RPG introduced players to over 151 monsters to catch – including the popular Eevee.

Across the series, the Gen I character has had over eight new evolution forms added to the franchise. However, an extremely talented artist has brought new Eeveelutions to life with their stunning art.

Artist creates new Pokemon Eeveelution types

Introduced in Gen I, the Normal-type has eight evolution forms: Water, Fire, Electric, Dark, Fairy, Grass, Psychic, and Ice. A skilled artist went viral on Reddit when they re-imagined what the monster would look like with its missing elemental types.

Creator 'PTickles' shared their take on what Eevee would look like as a Steel-type named Guardeon. Perfect for Sword & Shield, the character adorably wears a coat of knight's armor.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, the user also gave the new character the Stalwart ability, and explained that the evolution is achieved by leveling it up while knowing the Mirror Coat move.

This isn't the first time the creative fan has posted their concepts. On July 22, they uploaded their incredible take on Eevee as a Fighting type named Champeon. Looking ready for battle, the monster sports leg and wrist wraps.

PTickles stated their project was to give the Pokemon all of its missing types, and for the fourth one they created a Ghost form called Omeon. In the concept, the 'mon wears a skull-like mask with a purple ghost flame on its tail.

If you want to see the rest of their Eeveelutions, check out the artist's page here. While Game Freak will no doubt one day create new official types for Eevee to evolve into, this amazing artwork truly shows the all the possibilities.

Pokemon entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in November 2019. The latest title in the long-running RPG franchise is already the third fastest-selling title in the series. It's proof that the Gotta Catch 'Em All design has never been more popular.