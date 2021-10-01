Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event celebrates Alola region

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving trainers the chance to catch a range of Alola region Pokemon.

Pokemon Sword & Sheild was released all the way back in 2019 and since then, Game Freak has been consistently adding new content to the game.

Whether it’s new expansions, areas, or even just quality of life features, the title is full of activities for trainers to get stuck into.

Despite this, it’s limited-time events that really get the attention of the community, as they usually offer exciting and exclusive content that isn’t normally available.

Well, this week Game Freak has delivered exactly that, with a Max Raid event that celebrates the Alola region.

Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Alola Region Pokemon

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid battles and it’s giving players the opportunity to obtain a set of Alola starter Pokemon.

This Alola-themed event will be available between October 1 and October 3, 2021, so make sure you get involved while it’s available!

During this time, trainers will be able to encounter Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio in Max Raids and although there are no boosted Shinies available, it’s a great opportunity to catch these strong starter species.

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, this Alola Event is only running for the next couple of days so make sure you get involved while you can!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids tracker for all the latest information.