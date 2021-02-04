Logo
Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battle event adds GMAX Machamp, Orgbeetle & more

Published: 4/Feb/2021 10:51

by Alex Garton
Sword and Shield Raid Battle
Game Freak

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Max Raid Battles have been changed following the end of the Normal & Dragon type event. In their place, Fighting & Psychic types have made their way to Raids.

For a lot of players, taking on Max Raids in the Wild Area is the main way they level their Pokemon and gather resources. So, any changes to the Pokemon in those events are a huge deal, especially if it means different Gigantamax Pokemon may be spawning.

Well, following the end of the recently finished Normal and Dragon-type event, Game Freak has opted to change the Pokemon players will be able to find in Max Raid Battles.

Pokemon Sword & Shield world
Game Freak
Sword & Shield was released all the way back in November of 2019.

Fighting & Psychic-type Pokemon join Max Raid Battles

As reported by Serebii, the Normal and Dragon-type Max Raid Battle event has ended and new Pokemon have been added to Raids. Players will now encounter Psychic and Fighting types in boosted Raids and with that comes new Gigantamax Pokemon to take on.

Max Raid Battles will now have the chance to contain Gigantamax Machamp and Gigantamax Orgbeetle. This new event will run until February 28, so there’s plenty of time to jump into Raids and take on the Dynamax Pokemon.

Machamp Sword & Shield
Game Freak
Players can find Max Raid Battles in the Wild Area.

Hopefully, that’s caught you up with exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind Max Raid Battles are not a walk in the park, so make you’re prepared before you head inside for the challenge. Despite their difficulty, Raids are definitely worth your time if you feel you’re ready to take them on.

Good luck in your battles and remember, the Psychic and Fighting-type event ends on February 28.

GTA

GTA Online weekly update: Cayo Perico heist payout increase, Paragon R, Squaddie & discounts

Published: 4/Feb/2021 10:27

by David Purcell
Rockstar Games

GTA 5 GTA Online

Rockstar Games have released a new GTA Online weekly update on February 4. It adds the Squaddie vehicle to the mix, changing up the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel rewards, and Cayo Perico heist rewards have DOUBLED for a limited time. So, let’s run through the patch notes. 

Contents

As regular players of GTA 5 will be all too aware, there’s one big update every week in-game. This usually includes a number of login bonuses, boosted rewards for specific missions, featured races, and a few goodies thrown in there as well.

2021 is going to be a big year in terms of new content as well. Rockstar have already confirmed plans to roll out a GTA Online next-gen version, with a whole host of never-before-seen stuff. However, that’s all a waiting game.

Until that time, let’s see what’s been added in the most recent GTA 5 update. We’ve got the full patch notes.

GTA Online weekly update patch notes (February 4)

Lucky Wheel reward vehicle: Paragon R (Armored)

The Lucky Wheel reward vehicle this week is the Paragon R (Armored).

The Paragon R armored version is featured on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel rewards, meaning you could get it for free if your luck is in.

Squaddie available

The Squaddie is this week’s new vehicle.

The Vetir was added last week, but now another vehicle has been introduced – the Squaddie has finally been made available to buy. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry, priced at $1.1million.

Which GTA 5 missions have highest payout?

As of February 4, 2021, the GTA 5 missions with the highest payout are for the Cayo Perico heist. These have double payout rewards for both GTA cash and RP, for a limited time.

On top of this, there’s been a slight change as well. According to TezFunz2, setup for the heist will also be free.

Premium Race, Time Trial & RC Time Trial

GTA online stock cars racing
Rockstar Games
Featured races in GTA Online vary from week to week.

This week, winners of the Issi Classic Races will be handed triple cash and RP rewards.

For the February 4 update, the following are featured:

  • Premium Race: Business Trip
  • Time Trial: Vinewood Bowl
  • RC Time Trial: Davis Quartz

Log-in bonuses

This week, the login bonus for GTA Online players is a new Enus Yeti Forwards Cap. Literally to claim this, all you have to do is play GTA 5 during the course of the next week (starting Feb 4).

GTA 5 discounts

The following list of discounts are now active in GTA 5:

  • 40% Off: Issi Classic ($216,000 – $162,000),
  • 30% Off: Stromberg ($2,229,745 – $1,676,500), Entity XXR ($1,613,500)
  • 25% Off: Kosatka (+Sonar Station, Guided Missiles, Weapon Workshop), Toreador ($2,745,000)

GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

GTA Twitch Prime Gaming
Rockstar Games
Twitch Prime Gaming rewards in GTA Online change regularly.

If you would like to claim your Twitch Prime Gaming rewards following the February 4 GTA Online weekly update, check out our exclusive guide with all of the information.

Not only can players cash in on a free Sonar Station for their submarines and free access to the Vespucci Canals Nightclub, but vehicle discounts on supercars and choppers are also available.