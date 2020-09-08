Pokemon Sword & Shield King’s Rock mystery gift code revealed

Pokemon Sword and Shield players are eligible to receive a free King’s Rock Mystery Gift, with a new code revealed in September 2020.

King’s Rock is one of the rarest items available in Pokemon Sword and Shield, with only one available in the base game, found along Route 8 on the way to Steamdrift Way.

Advertisement

Alternatively, you have a 5% chance of finding a wild Hawlucha carrying one, in which case having a Pokemon that knows the move Thief will be extremely handy.

King’s Rock is so special because it is used to evolve particular Pokemon, such as Poliwhirl into Politoed, or Slowpoke into Slowking (if the Crown Tundra rumors are true), and if you don’t have one, or sell or discard the item without thinking ahead, you’re essentially doomed to never evolving said Pokemon.

Advertisement

How to get a free King's Rock

Now, though, players have a chance to get yet another King’s Rock, and it requires almost no effort at all.

To get the new King’s Rock, you just have to enter the code K2020CHAMP10NS for the Mystery Gift.

Here’s a step-by-step process if you’ve never used Mystery Gift before:

Advertisement

Make sure your Nintendo Switch is connected to the Internet. Open up the menu in Pokemon Sword or Shield. Select ‘Mystery Gift’ then ‘Get a Mystery Gift’. Finally, select ‘Get with Code/Password’ and input the code K2020CHAMP10NS. Close the menu and check that the King’s Rock is in your inventory.

Now, if you’re looking to evolve said Pokemon, you won’t have to walk around Route 6 or Hammerlocke Hills looking for a Hawlucha, but make sure you don’t put the King’s Rock to waste: as you already very well know, they’re not easy to come by.

If you don’t have any need for a King’s Rock right now, it’ll be worth holding onto, because with the Crown Tundra DLC coming out soon, and possibly even more surprises on the way, you never know when it might come in handy.