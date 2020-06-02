Pokemon Sword Shield: Galarian Articuno, Zapdos & Moltres types revealed

There has been much discussion about the Galarian forms of Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield - but now we know what types they will be.

The Galarian forms of the original legendary trio are coming in the Fall of 2020 when the Crown Tundra DLC is released. The long wait hasn't dampened trainers anticipation of finally meeting them either.

Their types are as follows:

Articuno: Ice and Flying

Zapdos: Electric and Fighting

Moltres: Fire and Dark

Signature moves

In addition to this, each of their signature moves has also been revealed. All of them are based on their second typing, i.e. not their main type from the Kanto region.

Articuno

We've seen Galarian Articuno shoot energy from its eyes in previous trailers and that's exactly what its special move is. Despite it being called Freezing Glare, it is actually a psychic-type move.

"Freezing Glare is a special move in which the Pokemon attacks by firing psychic power from both eyes." On top of damage dealt, it can also leave the opposing Pokemon frozen.

Zapdos

Interestingly Zapdos is the smallest of the three Galarian Kanto birds but that doesn't stop its signature move being a physical one. It is called Thunderous Kick and is a fighting-type move.

The "Strong Legs Pokemon" uses its speed to overwhelm its opponent before delivering the powerful kick. It will also lower the opponent's defense stat, making it a double threat.

Moltres

Of the three, Galarian Moltres may well be the most intimidating looks wise. That could be because it is the biggest out of the bunch and its dark-typing gives it an all around appearance of bad intentions.

Its dark-type signature move is called Fiery Wraith, transforming its wrath into a fire-like aura to attack. Sometimes this move will even make the target flinch.

Where did the Galarian Kanto birds come from?

If you thought the original forms of Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres were rare, well it looks their Galarian forms are even rarer. "Once every several decades, this migratory Pokemon appears in the Crown Tundra," the official Pokemon Sword and Shield website revealed.

According the Galar folklore they were thought to be the same as the ones from Kanto region but this of course has proven not to be true. All three of them actively seek to challenge Pokemon stronger than themselves.