Pokemon Sword Shield Crown Tundra: Release date, 'Star tournament', more

Trainers have been patiently waiting for months and now, finally, the Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC release date has been revealed. It will be available on October 22.

The second Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion was announced all the way back in January and after months of teases, its release is upon us. "You'll be able to start exploring part 2 of the expansion passes, The Crown Tundra, on October 22," Tsunekazu Ishihara revealed in the September 29 Pokemon presentation stream.

You can rewatch the stream in its entirety right here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayIZaCMKpYE

How to get Crown Tundra

The Crown Tundra is the second Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC following on from The Isle of Armor which released in June. Trainers who want to access the Galar region's snowy island will need to purchase the Expansion Pass.

The cost of it varies depending on location but generally, it will set you back $29.99. However, there is some good news regarding the Expansion Pass.

If you already purchased it to play the Isle of Armor then you'll already have access to the Crown Tundra DLC. This is because the Expansion Pass included both Pokemon Sword and Shield's first DLCs. We say 'first' because there are rumors of another Pokemon SwSh expansion coming in 2021.

Further details

In addition to the announcement of the release date, the Pokemon Company revealed further details to get us even more excited for the Crown Tundra.

Battle against Legendary Pokemon in Max Raid Battles

Team up with other trainers to participate in the 'Star Tournament'

All in one Pokemon Sword and Shield pack, including both DLCs, announced

We don't know what's next for the Pokemon franchise, whether it be a brand new game coming at some point in 2021 or the aforementioned third DLC, but the Crown Tundra should keep trainers busy for the weeks and months ahead. After all, the Crown Tundra island is significantly bigger than that of the Isle of Armor!