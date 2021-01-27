Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer tries to smile as rival Marnie - Dexerto

A Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer showed off her epic Marnie take, while also paying homage to one of the funniest cutscenes in the Nintendo Switch game.

Ever since Sword & Shield’s release, Marnie has swiftly rose to the top to become the title’s most-loved character. Pretty cool for a shy girl from Spikemuth, eh?

South Korean cosplayer ‘kimpalut’ became the Dark-type character in a fantastic cosplay take. She looks so much like the rival, it’s almost as though she’s warped out of the screen and into real life.

Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer’s perfect Marnie outfit

One of Marnie’s most iconic features is her dual-ponytail hairstyle, complete with red ribbons. Kimpa recreated this perfectly, and even included the gray shaved sides the heroine is known best for.

She also accurately mimicked her pink dress, adding little details such as the triangle cut-outs at the bottom and layering it with a black leather jacket and choker necklace.

The cosplayer finished off the photo by posing with a Pokeball, which hits home that while the character might appear sweet and shy, underneath she’s a fierce Trainer who shouldn’t be underestimated – especially with Morpeko in tow.

In another shot, Kimpa showed off Marnie’s quirky side by recreating her famous smile cutscene perfectly.

Holding up two fingers to her mouth – complete with black nail polish – she tries to force a grin to thank fans for cheering for her in the League semifinals.

Players can watch the hilarious scene by visiting her room in the Budew Hotel in Motostoke after the main story campaign ends – trust us, it’s worth the watch.

Pokemon fans have a lot to be excited for in 2021. Not only is New Pokemon Snap coming to Nintendo Switch, but the company promises an epic celebration for its 25th anniversary.

Who knows, maybe they’ll announce a Sword & Shield sequel or third DLC with a continuation of the story? We can only wait and hope.