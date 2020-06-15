Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer battles for fans' hearts as Marnie

A Pokemon cosplayer went viral when she brought Sword & Shield's popular character Marnie to life. The artist truly becomes the real-life Spikemuth rival with an insanely detailed costume.

Pokemon was brought into its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The latest title in the long-running Nintendo franchise introduced new characters, and the Galar region for the very first time.

Since its debut, players have become obsessed with the punk-themed rival Marnie. A talented cosplayer shared her incredible costume of the Dark-type Trainer that is so good, it will leave fans wanting to join her fanclub.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes real life Marnie

Players compete in the Galar League in the Gen VIII title, and battle their way to the top to face off against the undefeated Champion Leon. However along the way, rival Marnie challenges you to take your spot. The character is a Dark-type Trainer from the city of Spikemuth.

Cosplayer 'Sanana_bby' shared her faithful depiction of the heroine on Instagram. Photographer 'Reflektierte Wahrheit' captured the artist throwing a Pokeball in the air, as she readies to battle against another opponent.

Sanana faithfully channels Marnie's punk aesthetic, and which includes her signature choker necklace, and black leather jacket. The gorgeous picture also captures the neon lights of her hometown.

In another shot, the cosplay artist gripped her jacket and mirrored the Trainer's stance directly from the game. The cosplayer faithfully re-created her black twin ponytail hairstyle, and included her gray sections and red ribbons.

Sanana also gave followers a deeper look into how she made the costume. Her handmade work is incredible and full of depth, as the jacket has Marnie's large silver buttons, as well as the bows that sit on each side on her attire. Her pink dress even has the triangle pattern cut out on the bottom of its trimming.

Despite only releasing in November, Sword & Shield is already on track to become the third fastest-selling title in the series. Proof that fans still can't get enough of the lovable 90s franchise.

Players of the Gen VIII title have a lot to be excited for, as game's first major expansion DLC The Isle of Armor drops on June 17. The addon includes new items, features, and monsters for Trainers to catch.