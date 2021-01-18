 Pokemon Sword & Shield community stunned by Detective Pikachu easter egg - Dexerto
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield community stunned by Detective Pikachu easter egg

Published: 18/Jan/2021 23:29 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 23:34

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Sonia from Pokemon Sword & Shield next to Detective Pikachu.
The Pokemon Company / Warner Bros.

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player went viral after posting a Detective Pikachu easter egg that had slipped past many Gen 8 Trainers for over a year.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title introduced players to new features such as the Wild Area and Dynamaxing.

Despite releasing over a year ago, players are still discovering secrets in the Galar region. Players of the RPG were surprised when they missed a Detective Pikachu easter egg that was right under their noses.

Detective Pikachu promotional image screenshot.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The popular spin-off game is mentioned in Sword & Shield.

Pokemon’s Sword & Shield’s Detective Pikachu easter egg

Early into the Gen 8 title, players make their way to the seaside town of Hulbury to face off against Water Gym Leader Nessa. According to a viral post online, there is more to see in the small village.

The neat easter egg was posted on the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit by user ‘aSuspiciousPanda’ who posted a screenshot of an NPC talking about Detective Pikachu.

The image shows the player’s protagonist standing in front of the Hulbury Pokemon Center when a character walking through town says “I hear there’s a Pokemon that’s a great detective!”

First time seeing this easter egg! from PokemonSwordAndShield

While the easter egg is pretty minor, many in the community were stunned that they had never seen the reference in the RPG before. “I have never seen this,” a fan replied. One user exclaimed, “Whoa, never noticed this either! Nice find.” Another agreed and said, “I love this!”

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield players reacting to Detective Pikachu Easter Egg.

Although Sword & Shield came out over a year ago, surprisingly a lot of fans had never seen the NPC before. According to several users, supposedly the character says different texts depending on the day. So it makes sense why many have never stumbled upon the dialogue until now.

While not the most earth-shattering secret, it does make one wonder how many more references are actually hidden throughout the Nintendo Switch title. If nothing else, the viral post just makes us want the sequel to Detective Pikachu even more. Only time will tell when the adorable Electric-type will be sleuthing once again.

Apex Legends

Who is Fuse in Apex Legends? Season 8 Legend abilities, release date, origin story

Published: 18/Jan/2021 20:55 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 21:13

by Calum Patterson
Respawn Entertainment

Fuse has finally been confirmed as the new Legend that will be added in Season 8 of Apex Legends, and while his abilities have not been revealed yet, there are quite a few leaks and teasers that give a good idea as to what they are.

Apex Legends Season 8 – called Mayhem – is expected to drop around the two-year anniversary of the game’s launch, on February 2, 2021, and along with the flurry of new content and changes comes a brand new Legend, Fuse.

Fuse will have a lot of expectations to live up to, as the most recent new character, Horizon, released in the strongest state of any post-launch character.

Whether this new recruit will instantly become part of the meta remains to be seen, but their leaked abilities might give us some indication. Here’s everything we know about the next character in line to be added.

Who is the Season 8 Legend?

Fuse in Apex Legends Season 8.
Respawn Entertainment
Meet Fuse, the new Legend for Apex Legends Season 8!

After weeks of speculation, Respawn finally announced on January 18 that Fuse would indeed be the new Legend added for Season 8: Mayhem. They describe the character as one that “doesn’t lack confidence, but often lacks a plan. He’s a blow-up first ask-questions-later kinda guy.”

Fuse’s origin story is quite an explosive one; he’s from a planet called Salvo and made a name for himself winning pit fights and other similar fighting competitions. Eventually, it gets revealed that he’s been chosen to compete in the Apex Games, a decision that his longtime (and jealous) friend doesn’t appreciate.

In the S8 ‘Stories from the Outlands’ video, Fuse and his friend get into a skirmish until she tosses a grenade between them, with the subsequent explosion costing the explosives expert his arm, which is why he sports a robotic one in the Apex Games.

What are Fuse’s abilities? Leaks & teasers

As mentioned above, Respawn did not reveal Fuse’s ability kit when announcing him as the S8 Legend, so we’ll have to wait until the devs decide to roll out those details. Until then, there’s enough info out there, in leaks and teasers, for us to piece the puzzle together a bit.

From the character’s name and marketing, it’s clear that his abilities feature explosives and explosions, which makes sense considering that in-game teasers already suggest as much. Here’s a look at the teaser for his Ultimate.

This ability was part of a leak that surfaced in early 2021 containing the Legend’s other powers. The Ult is apparently going to be named Firebomb (fitting, considering the teaser above) while his Tactical is called Projectile Grenade, likely involving that golden grenade he’s shown with throughout the trailer.

  • Tactical: Projectile Grenade
  • Ultimate: Firebomb

Sound files for the abilities were also found and leaked by Biast12.

What’s perhaps most interesting is that these abilities seem to line up with a Legend concept that was first posted back in May 2019 on Reddit – with the name of the concept also called ‘Fuse’.

This concept by a fan was also called an ‘explosives expert’, so it seems possible that Respawn could have taken inspiration from this character idea. This is what the concept looked like (note this is a fan-made concept – not the official Fuse Legend).

Fuse concept in Apex Legends
Reddit: u/designty
This fan-made concept for a Legend called Fuse was very popular back in 2019.

It won’t be long until Respawn reveal the official names and details for all three of Fuse’s abilities, but these leaks and teasers give us a pretty clear idea of the type of character he will be in the Apex Games.

For more information about next season, including the new weapon and Kings Canyon map changes, make sure to check out our Season 8 Mayhem info page.