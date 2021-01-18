Pokemon Sword & Shield community stunned by Detective Pikachu easter egg - Dexerto

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player went viral after posting a Detective Pikachu easter egg that had slipped past many Gen 8 Trainers for over a year.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title introduced players to new features such as the Wild Area and Dynamaxing.

Despite releasing over a year ago, players are still discovering secrets in the Galar region. Players of the RPG were surprised when they missed a Detective Pikachu easter egg that was right under their noses.

Pokemon’s Sword & Shield’s Detective Pikachu easter egg

Early into the Gen 8 title, players make their way to the seaside town of Hulbury to face off against Water Gym Leader Nessa. According to a viral post online, there is more to see in the small village.

The neat easter egg was posted on the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit by user ‘aSuspiciousPanda’ who posted a screenshot of an NPC talking about Detective Pikachu.

The image shows the player’s protagonist standing in front of the Hulbury Pokemon Center when a character walking through town says “I hear there’s a Pokemon that’s a great detective!”

While the easter egg is pretty minor, many in the community were stunned that they had never seen the reference in the RPG before. “I have never seen this,” a fan replied. One user exclaimed, “Whoa, never noticed this either! Nice find.” Another agreed and said, “I love this!”

Although Sword & Shield came out over a year ago, surprisingly a lot of fans had never seen the NPC before. According to several users, supposedly the character says different texts depending on the day. So it makes sense why many have never stumbled upon the dialogue until now.

While not the most earth-shattering secret, it does make one wonder how many more references are actually hidden throughout the Nintendo Switch title. If nothing else, the viral post just makes us want the sequel to Detective Pikachu even more. Only time will tell when the adorable Electric-type will be sleuthing once again.