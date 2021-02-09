Logo
Pokemon Sword & Shield community discovers neat Max Raid trick year after release

Published: 9/Feb/2021 21:07 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 21:09

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Max Raids in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player stunned fellow fans when they revealed a nifty trick that makes Max Raids substantially easier. 

Despite releasing over a year ago, Pokemon Sword & Shield fans are still discovering new things about the eighth generation title.

One Trainer revealed an obvious trick in Max Raids that somehow went under the radar for many players. The useful move makes AI teammates a little more bearable. 

Screenshot of Max Raid NPC teammates in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
NPC teammates in Sword & Shield’s Max Raid mode are notoriously bad.

“New” Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid trick

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Max Raid is the eighth generation’s most popular feature. The online mode brings Trainers together to take on ‘mon in epic boss battles. 

Unfortunately, sometimes players have to rely on AI teammates – who are ineffective, to say the least. A player on the r/PokemonSwordAndShield stunned fans when they revealed a trick that forces AI teammates to use attack moves. 

User ‘Glanix’ explained, “FYI you can use the move Taunt on the AIs to force them only use attack moves.” While the move is pretty obvious, it’s easy to understand why it would be overlooked in the online mode.

Screenshot of Reddit Pokemon player sharing Max Raid trick.

Despite being nothing new, many were floored by the strategy and had gone over a year without knowing how it works in the Sword & Shield mode. “I had never considered this. This needs to be a PSA,” one fan wrote.

The image that kicked off the discussion showed Sword & Shield NPC Martin using an attack move. The screenshot floored the community, who joked that AI being useful in the game was as rare as a Shiny.

IT HAPPENED!!!!!! from PokemonSwordAndShield

“Impossible. He simply can’t attack, he must only use self buffing moves, you must have photoshopped it,” a fan replied sarcastically. Another exclaimed, “I feel this is more rare than a full odds shiny lol.”

Screenshot of Pokemon players roasting AI teammates.

While the trick makes teammates useful, several players pointed out that it would take three moves just to make your entire team use attacks. However, the strategy is perfect for when a human player drops out in the middle of the raid and gets replaced with an NPC.

Despite making its debut only a year ago, Sword & Shield is already on track to become the second-highest selling title in the Pokemon franchise. New modes such as Max Raids have made the Nintendo Switch game a smash hit.

FIFA

FIFA 21 players find new goal-scoring meta after Stepover nerf

Published: 9/Feb/2021 20:39

by Bill Cooney
FIFA 21 nutmeg skill moves meta
EA Sports

FIFA 21 players have apparently discovered a new surefire way to score goals after the previously overpowered stepover skill move was nerfed in Update 8.

Up until February 2021, the stepover was the tried and true FIFA 21 meta that most of the top players in Weekend League and FUT Champions used a lot and relied on heavily.

That was all up until Update 8 happened in January, which nerfed stepovers, making them no longer an easy skill move in-game and thus no longer as easy to pull off or be as effective.

But, as this skill move leaves the meta, the good old Directional Nutmeg maneuver has apparently taken its place, and it seems to be unstoppable against AI defenders.

EA Sports
The Directional Nutmeg is one of the simpler Skill Moves to pull off in FIFA 21.

The Directional Nutmeg has your player skillfully pass it through the legs of the defender and can be done on just by holding R1/RB and L1/LB while pushing the direction you want to pass on the right joystick.

Reddit user mognoiswebscale apparently discovered a way to sort-of ‘break’ FIFA’s AI defenders by using the move along with some forward pressure to score incredibly easy goals.

“I put both my strikers on target man. Play a driven ground pass to them, then a first-time nutmeg directly into the CB,” the user explained. “99% of the time it just glitches the CB AI and they don’t react.”

In case that sounds too good to be true, mognoiswebscale also provided video evidence of the tactic working during games. Sure enough, the defending center-backs just seem to freeze up and don’t react as they should, making goals way easier to score.

First time nutmegs are best way to score post patch now from FIFA

Knowing FIFA, this could very well end up being the new meta going forward, especially now that the nerfs to stepovers seem here to stay and players are looking for the next best way to get a leg up.

So, why not try to make those first nutmegs count while you still can? There’s no telling if EA will nerf that skill move eventually, so you may as well give it a shot (literally) while you still can.