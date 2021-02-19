Logo
Pokemon Sword & Shield celebrates Pokemon Day with Pikachu Max Raid Battle Event

Published: 19/Feb/2021 10:53

by Daniel Megarry
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

It’s been announced that Pokemon Sword & Shield will feature a Max Raid Battle Event with the game’s original mascot, Pikachu, to honor Pokemon Day.

2021 will be a year full of celebrations for Pokemon fans, as Nintendo marks the beloved franchise’s 25th anniversary. There’s a Pokemon Go Kanto event to look forward to, as well as a virtual live concert with Post Malone.

While there will be big moments throughout the year to look forward to, Pokemon Day itself takes place on February 27. Nintendo have now announced that Sword & Shield will hold its own small celebration to mark the day.

Yes, the OG fan-favorite, Pikachu, will be returning to Max Raid Battles in its Gigantamax form. Trainers can work with up to four others to take down the beloved ‘mon, with a chance to catch it after defeating it.

Pokemon Pikachu
The Pokemon Company
The original and best, Pikachu will be coming to Max Raid Battles.

Pikachu Max Raid Battle Event start date & time

Trainers looking to take part in the Sword & Shield Max Raid Battle Event during Pokemon Day will have three days to take on Pikachu, as the event runs from February 26 to February 28, 2021.

You can take part in Max Raid Battles by searching for Pokemon Dens in the Wild Area. They’ll have a pillar of light emerging from them, and if you get close enough you’ll see a silhouette of the Pokemon inside.

Nintendo have confirmed that players will be able to take part in the event regardless of whether they’ve purchased the Sword and Shield Expansion Pass or not – so get hunting, trainers.

Pikachu Max Raid Battle Event rewards

As well as getting a chance to catch a high-level Pikachu and receiving the usual item drops for successfully completing the Max Raid Battle, trainers will be given a special reward if one million players beat it.

Gigantamax Pikachu Pokemon
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Trainers will be able to battle Gigantamax Pikachu to celebrate Pokemon Day.

The reward this time around will be 100 Dynite Ore and 100 Armorite Ore, which are hard-to-find items that can be used as currency in Sword & Shield to purchase new moves, reset EVs, and get more Watts from NPCs.

If one million trainers manage to beat the Max Raid Battle during the event schedule, these extra rewards will be distributed as a gift between March 2 and March 15, 2021.

Trainers will also be able to get their hands on a limited-edition ‘concert Pikachu’ that comes equipped with the moves Encore, Celebrate, Electro Ball, and Sing – an attack it normally is not able to learn.

For the latest Max Raid Battle information, check out our regularly-updated Max Raid Battle guide which will tell you exactly which Pokemon you can find by visiting dens in Sword & Shield.

Apex Legends

How to master the Longbow DMR in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & more

Published: 19/Feb/2021 11:45 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 11:46

by Alex Garton
Longbow DMR
Respawn Entertainment

If you’re a fan of sniping in Apex Legends, you’ll definitely have come across the Longbow DMR and experienced its deadly damage at long range. To help you master the weapon, we’ve put together a detailed guide on how you can take the gun to another level and become a true marksman in-game.

Finding the perfect sniper in Apex Legends can be incredibly difficult with the number of rifles available in Season 8. From the Sentinel to the Charge Rifle, there’s no doubt both these weapons can be incredible in the right player’s hands. However, sometimes it’s better to go for a classic choice and pick up a DMR Longbow.

With a perfect balance of damage and fire rate, the Longbow is a great choice for any player looking to dominate at long-range and pick up the victory. To do this, you’ll need to know the damage stats of the Longbow and which attachments get the most out of the gun’s strengths.

Apex Legends Longbow DMR damage stats

DMR Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The DMR Longbow was first introduced to players in Titanfall.

Although the Longbow doesn’t have the fire rate of G7 Scout, it certainly makes up for it in headshot damage and effectiveness at long-range. However, as with any rifle, if things get up close and personal, the Longbow will struggle to compete. That’s why it’s always best to run an SMG as your secondary in case an enemy squad decides to push your position.

The Longbow can certainly be effective in the early game, but the priority should always be to kit it out as quickly as possible. Despite this, the weapon still has great base damage stats, with a headshot and a body shot killing an opponent with level one armor. The full damage breakdown for the Longbow can be found below:

Body PartDamage
Head110
Body55
Legs44

Longbow DMR Skullpiercer attachment

Although the base damage of the Longbow is more than enough heading into the mid-game of a match, in the later stages,  you’ll want to find a Skullpiercer Rifling attachment.

This single attachment allows the Longbow to one-shot opponents from long-range, increasing the headshot multiplier of the weapon from 2x to 2.5x.

When going up against opponents with fully upgraded armor, this hop-up can be an absolute game-changer and be the difference-maker for you to pick up the victory.

Longbow DMR optic attachments

DMR Longbow
YouTube: SoiYa/ Respawn Entertainment
Make sure you run a close-range weapon alongside the Longbow.

Here are the scopes that can be equipped to the Longbow:

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 6x Sniper
  • 3x HCOG “Ranger”
  • 2x-4x Variable AOG
  • 4x-8x Variable Sniper
  • 4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat

At the end of the day, optics are down to preference but keep in mind the 2x-4x Variable AOG and the 4x-8x Variable Sniper are both incredible when attached to the Longbow.

Fully kitted DMR Longbow available in Season 8

The Longbow was added to the list of fully kitted weapons for Season 8, meaning players can find a legendary version of the gun whilst looting around the map.

This legendary Longbow will come equipped with a range of the “best” attachments for the weapon and should definitely be utilized by players if they find one. Despite this, the gold Longbow has the 4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat scope equipped, which has been criticized heavily by the Apex community.

So, check out the weapon for yourself but if you dislike the scope, opt to pick up a base Longbow and kit it out yourself.

DMR Longbow
Respawn Entertainment
The DMR Longbow uses Sniper Ammo, not Heavy.

So there you have it, there’s everything you need to know about the DMR Longbow to absolutely dominate your online matches. If you follow these tips and equip the correct attachments, you’ll be taking out opponents from long-range in every single game.

Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.