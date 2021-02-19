It’s been announced that Pokemon Sword & Shield will feature a Max Raid Battle Event with the game’s original mascot, Pikachu, to honor Pokemon Day.

2021 will be a year full of celebrations for Pokemon fans, as Nintendo marks the beloved franchise’s 25th anniversary. There’s a Pokemon Go Kanto event to look forward to, as well as a virtual live concert with Post Malone.

While there will be big moments throughout the year to look forward to, Pokemon Day itself takes place on February 27. Nintendo have now announced that Sword & Shield will hold its own small celebration to mark the day.

Yes, the OG fan-favorite, Pikachu, will be returning to Max Raid Battles in its Gigantamax form. Trainers can work with up to four others to take down the beloved ‘mon, with a chance to catch it after defeating it.

Pikachu Max Raid Battle Event start date & time

Trainers looking to take part in the Sword & Shield Max Raid Battle Event during Pokemon Day will have three days to take on Pikachu, as the event runs from February 26 to February 28, 2021.

You can take part in Max Raid Battles by searching for Pokemon Dens in the Wild Area. They’ll have a pillar of light emerging from them, and if you get close enough you’ll see a silhouette of the Pokemon inside.

Nintendo have confirmed that players will be able to take part in the event regardless of whether they’ve purchased the Sword and Shield Expansion Pass or not – so get hunting, trainers.

Pikachu Max Raid Battle Event rewards

As well as getting a chance to catch a high-level Pikachu and receiving the usual item drops for successfully completing the Max Raid Battle, trainers will be given a special reward if one million players beat it.

The reward this time around will be 100 Dynite Ore and 100 Armorite Ore, which are hard-to-find items that can be used as currency in Sword & Shield to purchase new moves, reset EVs, and get more Watts from NPCs.

If one million trainers manage to beat the Max Raid Battle during the event schedule, these extra rewards will be distributed as a gift between March 2 and March 15, 2021.

Trainers will also be able to get their hands on a limited-edition ‘concert Pikachu’ that comes equipped with the moves Encore, Celebrate, Electro Ball, and Sing – an attack it normally is not able to learn.

For the latest Max Raid Battle information, check out our regularly-updated Max Raid Battle guide which will tell you exactly which Pokemon you can find by visiting dens in Sword & Shield.