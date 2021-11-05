Pokemon “Squishmallows” now exist and they’re breaking the internet

This is not a drill: Pokemon has just released “Squishy” plushes and the community is freaking out. Get your wallets ready because they’re dangerously cute.

Squishmallows are, without a doubt, modern-day Beanie Babies. Fans have gone absolutely crazy for the collectible plush toys, with some fetching upwards of $2,000 on reselling sites such as eBay since they went viral in 2020.

Now, Pokemon has dropped its own line of “Squishy” plushes in a bid to appeal to the toy-collecting market – could they be the next craze?

Pokemon community goes wild for new “Squishy” plushes

It should be stated that Pokemon’s new toy line is NOT affiliated with Squishmallows in any way, shape, or form. The Japanese company has released its own take on the popular toy trend.

Officially called “Squishy”, Pikachu, Slowpoke, and Piplup have all received the huggable plush treatment, and come in 13 1/4 inch, 19 3/4 inch, and keychain sizes.

And the internet is absolutely loving the range, as you’d expect.

NEED HIM NOW pic.twitter.com/RQnkBnAIlv — Trainer Intel (@TrainerINTEL) November 5, 2021

“OMG, I love that Piplup,” one fan wrote, alongside the famous “IT’S SO FLUFFY I’M GONNA DIE!” gif from the Despicable Me movie.

“NO F**KING WAY,” another exclaimed. “AHHH. NEED NOW!”

“That Piplup, I need to hug him,” someone else said.

The “Squishy” collection is being sold in the US at The Pokemon Center. Prices range from $10.99 all the way to $99.99 depending on the size.

It’s unclear whether Pokemon plan to make more at the time of writing but one thing is for sure: fans are absolutely loving it.