Pokemon Soda Pop Plush review: Soft, snuggly, and pocket-sized

The Pokemon Company has debuted 23 additional Soda Pop plushes, bringing fans of the franchise an adorable assortment of super-soft collectibles perfect for all ages.

The Pokemon Company has continued to release a steady flow of adorable, collectible items for fans. Unfortunately, not all items are released worldwide, with many unique to Japan. Until recently, the Soda Pop plush line was included in the Japan-only collections.

In May 2024, however, Soda Pop Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur debuted to Western fans on the Pokemon Center online store. As of July 29, 2024, nearly two dozen additional members of the Plush line have also become available to purchase.

Key Details

Price: $19.99 each

$19.99 each Brand: Pokemon

Pokemon Release Date: July 29, 2024

July 29, 2024 Reviews: Jirachi, Minun, and Chikorita

Super soft fabric makes these plushes perfect for cuddling

This Chikorita Soda Pop plush looks great in red.

Of the 23 plushes that make up the Soda Pop plush expansion, we had the opportunity to look at Jirachi, Minun, and Chikorita. Each one fits in the palm of a hand, making them similar in size to the Sitting Cuties line of plushes.

However, what makes these adorable Pokemon plushes special is their fabric. Each one is soft and fluffy, with Jirachi offering the best fluffy texture. They don’t have any plastic eyes, buttons, or add-ons that would make them uncomfortable for a child taking them to bed.

The facial details are stitched on, and the eyes and mouths are crisp and colorful. Each plush has a retro style, with the eyes shaped as little ovals, and mouths done as tiny, pursed dots.

In addition to the detail and texture, the plushes are a soft, pastel color. This makes them striking on desks and bookshelves, as they light up whatever space they occupy. However, due to the light color and soft fabric, they will get dirty easily. This is something to think about before putting them on a dusty ledge or handing them to a grubby toddler.

If they fit, they sit

A Jirachi Soda Pop plush is soft and cuddly.

The Soda Pop Pokemon plush line isn’t strictly designed for sitting. Like articulated plushes, they will need a bit of encouragement to stay upright. I have found the best way to display these cute companions is on bookshelves or desks that have shelving. Using the back of the shelf, or other items on the surface, I can easily keep them propped up.

Jirachi is particularly tricky, due to its large head. Chikorita didn’t need any props, as most of its weight was settled at the bottom. Minun was the hardest of the bunch, with its tiny body and oversized ears. I found leaning it back against things helped to keep it upright.

However, for fans who like plushes that can sit for easy display, aim to pick options that are bottom-heavy. This will help prevent the plush from toppling and keep your collections looking sharp.

Excellent quality on the small side

The Minun Pokemon Soda Pop plush can sit upright on surfaces.

Something I do wish about this collection was that they were a bit bigger. Plushes at this size are always a bit of a curious option. They aren’t small enough to be indiscreet on a desk, but they aren’t large enough to be put on a bed.

Additionally, with each plush coming in at $20, that is a steep price for a little friend.

That said, The Pokemon Center quality is present in this collection. Unlike the misshapen toys you find in the Walmart aisles, these look exactly like the Pokemon they are meant to be. There aren’t any loose strings or misplacements of details. They feel durable and sturdy, which does help justify the price tag.

That said, if they were the size of some of the Sleepy plushes, the soft texture of their fabric would make them excellent contenders for bed pillows and sofa decorations.

Verdict: 4/5

The Pokemon Soda Pop plush collection is a high-quality, colorful, unique option for fans of the franchise. Each one will brighten any shelf or desk, and provide excellent cuddles to younger fans. While they are a bit on the expensive side for the size, the price feels worth it, even if only selecting a few from the collection.

My favorite element of this line is the variety. Fans can choose from numerous favorite companions, instead of being limited to just three or four. It is also fun to see options from older gens, which might be a nice break for those who have become saturated in Gen 9 collectibles over the past few years.

Overall, they are a worthwhile purchase, and any Pokemon fan will be delighted with the soft, sweet friend they choose to bring home.