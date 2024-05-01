Pokemon snacks have huge error thanks to similar-looking ‘mons

Pokemon players have noticed an error in the packaging of a snack featuring iconic Gen 1 ‘mons, as two of the original starters are mislabeled.

The Gen 1 starter Pokemon are based on amphibians and reptiles, and as such, they share many more visual similarities than the starter lineups in future games.

Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle all have different color schemes, so they’re easy to distinguish when you’re looking at their full sprites. But what about if you were just looking at their heads with the colors removed?

These similarities have become extremely obvious in the advertising for Pokemon Graham Snacks: crackers bearing images of Pikachu, a Poke Ball, and the Gen 1 starter trio.

Article continues after ad

As discussed by Pokemon fans online, the adverts for Pokemon Graham Snacks mislabelled Charmander and Squirtle, switching their names.

Walmart

In all fairness, it’s an easy mistake to make. The main distinguishing factors are Charmander having a longer head and bigger pupils filling the eye. Without those details, you might think it’s a repeat of the white/gold dress meme.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, Bulbasaur was unaffected, thanks to its protruding ears and triangle patterns on its face. And at least its snack appearance is way less terrifying than the official Bulbasaur Funko Pop.

It’s a small mistake and one most fans have likely missed. People who have bought these Pokemon snacks are probably too busy devouring them to notice that Charmander and Squirtle have the wrong names.