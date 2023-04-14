How to beat 7-star Typhlosion Tera Raid: Best counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

This guide will tackle everything players need to know about the 7-star Typhlosion Tera Raid event, including how to counter its devastating Fire-type moves in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet offers players plenty of challenging battles against wild Pokemon in the post-game, but none are quite as daunting as the special 7-star Tera Raids.

Every weekend the final evolution of a previous-gen starter is featured in uber-challenging Tera Raids. These 7-star Tera Raids kicked off with Charizard shortly after the launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and now it’s the Gen 2’s Fire-type starter’s turn.

Starting on April 14, players can encounter the Generation 2 starter Typhlosion in these limited-time raids. Here’s everything players need to know about 7-star Typhlosion Tera Raids:

Contents

When will Typhlosion appear in Tera Raids?

The Pokemon Company

Typhlosion Tera Raids will start to appear on Friday, April 14. They will run for the weekend before disappearing and then reappearing the following Friday. The dates for the event are as follows:

April 14 – April 16

April 21 – April 23

Once the Tera Raids event concludes, the only way to obtain a Typhlosion will be through trading or importing one from Pokemon HOME.

7-star Typhlosion moveset & Tera Type

7-star Typhlosion will take on a Ghost Tera Type, which will make it weak to Ghost and Dark-type moves. However, Typhlosion’s moveset includes Shadow Ball, one of the strongest Ghost-type moves.

But players shouldn’t worry about their Pokemon being countered as much as they should Typhlosions raw damage output. Typhlosion will start the battle with Sunny Day, boosting its Fire-type damage. It also has Eruption in its arsenal, which can 1-hit KO Pokemon that aren’t even weak to Fire types.

Players will want to dampen Typhlosion’s damage output to keep raids from ending early and then focus on dealing damage of their own. But with its diverse moveset, Thyphlosion is one scary Tera Raid boss.

PSA: DO NOT USE FIRE-TYPE MOVES ON TYPHLOSION. DO NOT USE Will-O-Wisp!

Pokemon Level Moveset Ability Nature Tera Type 100 -Sunny Day -Eruption -Shadow Ball -Play Rough -Earthquake Flash Fire Random Ghost

Best Dachsbun support for 7-star Tera Raids

Dachsbun is a perfect choice for 7-star Typhlosion raids, as it negates the boss’s scariest attack. With the Well-Baked Body ability, Dachsbun becomes immune to Fire-type attacks, and its Defense will be raised by two stages if Typhlosion attempts to use Eruption on it.

Players will want to kit Dachsbun out with moves that can lower Typhlosion’s stats, even when its shield is up. Mud-Slap will lower its accuracy, Snarl will lower its Special Attack, and Crunch will lower its Defense all while dealing damage.

And while it may be tempting to use a Dark Tera Type, players should opt to use a Fairy Tera Type and combo it with Play Rough for decent damage and the chance to lower Typhlosion’s attack even further.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs Tera Type 100 -Mud Slap -Snarl -Crunch -Play Rough Wide Lens Well-Baked Body Adamant HP, Defense, & Special Defense Fairy

Best Oranguru build for Typhlosion Tera Raids

Oranguru is another Support Pokemon, thanks to its ability to set screens, but it’s also a viable damage dealer. Start by using Reflect and Light Screen while holding Light Clay to mitigate damage dealt by Typhlosion for eight turns.

Next, use Nasty Plot to boost your Special Attack stat until it is maxed out. Follow this up with Shadow Ball on repeat. Make sure to reset your screens when they wear off.

Players will still have to be mindful of Typlosion’s hard-hitting attacks, meaning you’ll likely need to heal cheer at some point during the battle. But if you want an easy build that’s simple to use, try out this Oranguru.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 -Reflect -Light Screen -Nasty Plot -Shadow Ball Light Clay Inner Focus Modest HP, Special Attack, & Special Defense

Best Solo build for Typhlosion: Annihilape

Even though Typhlosion knows Shadow Ball, Annihilape can still get the job done against the 7-star Tera Raid boss. This is thanks to Annihilape’s bulky HP stat and its signature move Rage Fist.

Start the fight by using Screech twice to lower Typhlosion’s Defense by 4. Then use Rage Fist on repeat. Each time Annihilape is hit, the power of Rage Fist will increase by 50. This won’t reset if you faint, and you will faint. Once able, Terastalize into a Ghost Tera Type and continue spamming Rage Fist.

Players will also want to give their Annihilape a Shell Bell to hold so it can restore its own HP with each successful hit.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs Tera Type 100 -Screech -Rage Fist Shell bell Defiant Adamant HP & Attack Ghost

Best Goodra built to play the long game

Goodra may seem like a counter-productive pick since it’s weak to Play Rough, but it’s tanky enough to stay in the battle long enough to terastalize into a more viable Dark Tera Type. But how do we get there?

On turn one, use Chilling Water to lower Typhlosion’s Attack stat. If the boss hits you with a physical move, use Chilling Water again on turn two to lower its Attack even further. On turn three, after it’s used Sunny Day, use Rain Dance to clear the weather and lower the power of Typhlosion’s Eruption.

Use Chilling Water again to lower its attack and fully charge your Tera Orb. Then terastalize and use Tera Blast. Players can also use Acid Spray to lower Typhlosion’s Special Defense, but make sure your Special Attack stat is higher than your attack so you can deal Special Attack damage with Tera Blast.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs Tera Type 100 -Chilling Water -Acid Spray -Rain Dance -Tera Blast Sitrus Berry Gooey Modest HP & Special Attack Dark

That’s everything you need to know about taking down Unrivaled Typhlosion in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

