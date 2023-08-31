Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trick makes Herba Mystica five times easier to get

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer shared a helpful tip with the community for those wanting to maximize their Herba Mystica hauls.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced Tera Raid battles to the series, which are co-op raids that task players with taking down a strong Tera Pokemon.

Tera Raids give out some pretty great rewards when cleared, like Exp. Candy, Ability Capsules, and even the fabled Herba Mystica. Herba Mystica in particular are key sandwich ingredients that boost Shiny Pokemon encounter rates.

For those looking for easy ways to farm Herba Mystica, a Scarlet & Violet trainer has discovered and shared a great way to quadruple their yield for this legendary herb.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan shares Herba Mystica tip

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit shared the handy tip and detailed exactly how players can perform it for themselves.

According to a Reddit user named InternationalDeer652, 6-star Amoonguss Tera Raids drops all five different kinds of Herba Mystica.

Thanks to the high difficulty of the Raid, the item yields are much better making this an excellent method to farm this hard-to-obtain sandwich ingredient.

Others in the comments offered further tips and confirmed the trick works as shown in the full post.

Additionally, it seems there are other Pokemon that also give out multiple different kinds of Herba Mystica.

According to a helpful guide left by one commenter, 5-star Raids featuring Gengar, Blissey, Glalie, Drifblim, Amoonguss, Eelektross, Dondozo, Palafin, and Cetitan have a chance to drop all five Herba Mystica.

Additionally, 6-star Vaporeon, Blissey, Farigiraf, Dondozo, Amoonguss, and Cetitan raids also have the chance to drop five Herba Mystica, but at slightly better odds than their 5-star counterparts.

Players without a team of three other friends or level 100 Pokemon may find more success taking on the 5-star Raid Pokemon, as they are much easier to take down when playing alone.

Hopefully, these handy tips help some trainers maximize their Herba Mystica gains and hunt for plenty of Shiny Pokemon across the Paldea region.