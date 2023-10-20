Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers want one Gen 3 feature to return in Indigo Disk DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are hoping to see one big feature from Generation 3 return in the Indigo Disk DLC expansion.

The Pokemon series has introduced plenty of new features across each Generation, though many don’t return from one installment to the next.

For example, Pokemon X & Y introduced Mega Evolution which stayed within Gen 6. While this gives each Generation of games its own identity, sometimes fans want to see missing features come back.

Now, fans are calling to see the return of Gen 3-style Secret Bases in Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans want Secret Bases to return

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit titled, “Missed opportunity with secret bases,” sparked a discussion among the community.

Article continues after ad

The OP explained, “I’ve been thinking about how much of a missed opportunity I think it is to not have brought back Gen 3-style secret bases,” and listed a handful of reasons why they should come back in Gen 9.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

They argued that Paldea’s map would provide plenty of terrain to burrow in and create Secret Bases. Additionally, Scarlet & Violet’s online systems would make it easy to add record mixing and the ability to visit Secret Bases when playing multiplayer.

Article continues after ad

Many fans agreed that this was a missed opportunity in Scarlet & Violet, and even said Game Freak had a great excuse to include a Secret Base-style system in the game.

Article continues after ad

“We literally have a Dorm room, and have ZERO reason to go there,” said one player, with some trainers even saying they forgot the Dorm room existed since they never had any incentive to visit it.

Some players speculated that a customizable room will appear in the Indigo Disk DLC, according to previous trailers. Of course, Pokemon has yet to confirm if this feature will be in the expansion or not.

Article continues after ad

Still, many fans found Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to be lacking customization options in some areas. Hopefully, some sort of customizable player housing system will make a return in Gen 9’s second DLC.